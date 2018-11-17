POCATELLO — Defense has led the way for the Weber State University football team all season long, so it was fitting that the Wildcats used it to throttle one of the highest-scoring offenses in the Big Sky Conference.
The Wildcats beat Idaho State 26-13 on Saturday at Holt Arena to clinch an a share of the regular season title with Eastern Washington and UC Davis. All three teams finished 7-1 in league play, but because of the tiebreakers, Weber State claimed the conference’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, which begin next week.
Weber State (9-2 overall, 7-1 Big Sky) sacked ISU quarterback Tanner Gueller seven times, forced him to hurry other throws and drove him into the turf on countless other plays. The Wildcats led the Bengals 16-0 at the half.
ISU (6-5, 5-3) showed some life in the second half, but key mistakes doomed any comeback effort. After Gueller threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to his brother Mitch, cutting the score to 16-6, running back James Madison removed his helmet celebrating, which is an unsportsmanlike 15-yard penalty assessed on the kickoff. The short kick was then run back 79 yards for a touchdown by Rashid Shaheed, and Weber State had a 17-point lead again.
The Bengals, down 23-13, were driving for a score that could have made it a 23-20 game, but Gueller never saw the Keilan Benjamin step in front of his intended receiver. Benjamin’s crucial interception ended what was ISU’s last major threat.
ISU also saw its long game-opening kickoff return negated by a forward lateral penalty, saw a Gueller fumble lead to Wildcat points and saw a blocked punt lead to more points in the first half.
ISU head Rob Phenicie was disappointed but refused to dwell on the negatives with his team, which lost four of its final six games.
“We didn’t have a schedule made to make the playoffs. We only had five home games, had to play two ‘money games’ and because our bye week was so early, we had to play 10 weeks in a row,” he said. “But we still had a chance going into the last game of the season to get into those playoffs. Remember, we were picked to finish near the bottom of the league. Nobody gave us a chance. ... Yet we finished in fourth place with a winning record overall and in the league. I’m proud of the senior class that helped us do this.”
While proud, Phenicie didn’t take any personal satisfaction from this season.
“I tell my coaches and my players, ‘If you are satisfied, eventually you lose games or get fired,’” he said. “We’re paid to win. We won some and we have started to build something but we need to get better.”
Two years ago, the Bengals won two games. Last year, they won four, including a win at Nevada out of the Mountain West Conference. This year, they got six.
Can they continue improving next year?
ISU has many of its offensive weapons returning, but the schedule again will be difficult. The Bengals will play 12 games overall, but only five will be at home, and two are “money games”: at Utah and at BYU.
But, as Phenicie said, progress has been made, a foundation has been laid and the players believe that the bad days are behind them.
