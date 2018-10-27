POCATELLO — At the end, it wasn’t pretty, but in a playoff-like atmosphere before a playoff-like crowd of almost 9,000, the Idaho State University football team did just enough to keep its Big Sky Conference title and postseason hopes alive with a 24-17 win over Montana State on Saturday at Holt Arena.
It was the Bengals’ first win over the Bobcats since 2003, according to the Idaho State Journal.
Idaho State (5-3 overall, 4-1 Big Sky) appeared to have the game in hand up 24-7 starting the fourth quarter, but back-to-back fumbles on consecutive drives were recovered by Brayden Konkol to give the Bobcats (4-4, 2-3) life. They converted those turnovers into 10 points to make it a one-score game and had a chance on a final drive, which came up just a few yards short on fourth down and 22 from extending their run to potentially tie the game and send it to overtime.
Afterward, Bengals head coach Rob Phenicie was short, to the point and not happy with the way his team finished.
“Two turnovers, too many undisciplined penalties,” he said. “I’ll take the win, but I’m disappointed. We can’t play like that, not in this conference, if we want to keep our goal alive of winning it and getting to the playoffs. Just can’t do it. We got lucky today. Next time around, if we do it again, we may not be. We’re going to correct things starting on Monday and get ready to go to Portland State.”
Both fourth quarter fumbles came after receiver Michael Dean and quarterback Tanner Gueller tried to extend plays. The extra efforts cost them as they were stripped of the ball from the side.
“We had poor ball security today,” Phenicie said. “We teach that every day in practice, high and tight, hold on to the ball. ... That’s another thing we’re going to work on Monday.”
Montana State, which basically saw its playoff chances end, will look back on missed chances.
In the first half, a sure touchdown pass was dropped by a tight end. On a fake punt in the second half, another tight end was running free down the middle of the field, but the throw from punter Jered Padmos glanced off his finger tips and fell incomplete. He would have had a touchdown easily. Kicker Tristan Bailey, who came into the game 10-of-11 on field goal tries, had one bounce out off the upright and another miss wide.
The Bengals didn’t have their usual eye popping offensive numbers (only 391 total yards on the afternoon), but they did have some outstanding individual plays.
On fourth and eight with ISU up 10-7, Gueller looked like he was going to be sacked yet somehow flipped a shovel pass to running back Ty Flanagan, who got the first down and kept the drive alive. The Bengals scored on a touchdown pass to tight end Austin Campbell a few plays later to go up 17-7.
In the crucial fourth quarter, on a long third down situation with 7:30 left, receiver Mitch Gueller somehow got a foot in-bounds on a long sideline pass and converted the first down, enabling ISU to run more time off the clock, time that Montana State badly needed at the end, but which simply wasn’t there.
The Bengals didn’t play their best, but they still got the win.
ISU, UC Davis (5-0), Eastern Washington (4-1) and Weber State (4-1) are firmly in the mix for the Big Sky championship and FCS playoff berths.
Next Saturday, the Bengals will play at Portland State for a game that will kick off at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time.
