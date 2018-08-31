POCATELLO — It turned out to be everything the Idaho State University football team wanted for a season opener, as the Bengals rolled over Division II Western State Colorado 45-10 Friday night at Holt Arena.
The Bengals rolled up 29 first downs, tallied 479 yards of offense and ran 90 plays in the win.
“I liked the fact that we were ready to go from the start,” said ISU head coach Rob Phenicie. “Last year against Western Oregon, we started slow and trailed at the half. I was worried that we may see the same thing tonight, but the guys came out and played well.”
The tone was set literally the first time the Bengals were able to get their hands on the football. On Western State’s first punt of the game, ISU’s Kieran Yancy took it back 58 yards to the Mountaineers’ 10-yard line. The first offensive play for Idaho State saw running back James Madison bust into the end zone for a score, the first of his three rushing touchdowns on the night.
Madison finished with 114 yards for the game. His backfield mate Ty Flanagan ran for 79 yards as the Bengals piled up 234 running yards on 59 attempts.
Quarterback Tanner Gueller was efficient if not completely in sync for the night. He went 17-for-27 with a touchdown pass to his brother Mitch and an interception.
“He managed the game pretty well. We were going to take him out a little earlier, but he threw that interception and we said, ‘Nope, he’s not coming out on that note,’ so we gave him another series,” Phenicie said.
Overall, Phenicie was satisfied for an opening game, but there were areas he said were of concern to him.
“We had some discipline issues tonight,” he said. “We had those two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which we just can’t have. You do that in a close game and it can cost you.”
He did like the fact that his defense held Western State to 135 yards of total offense, sacked their quarterback Cameron Schumway five times and intercepted two passes, one of which was returned 28 yards for a touchdown by Caleb Brown.
He was also happy to get as many of his players as possible game action.
“We played every one of our receivers who dressed tonight, and our entire second offensive line got in,” Phenicie said. “It was nice to see the kids get the chance to see what it was like to play at this level.”
The Bengals are off next week with an early bye before heading to the Bay Area to take on Cal out of the Pac-12 on Sept. 15, one of the two “money games” on their schedule for the season. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Mountain Time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.