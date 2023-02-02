University of Idaho head coach Jason Eck will be at the Herrett Center on the College of Southern Idaho campus on Saturday to discuss the Vandals' 2023 football signing class.

The noon event in Twin Falls is open to the public. Tickets are $15 and include lunch.

In his first season in Moscow, Eck coached the Vandals to a 7-5 record. He came to Idaho after six seasons at South Dakota State University, where he led SDSU to three FCS semifinal appearances and a 2021 trip to the national championship game.