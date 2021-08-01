Former U of I runner places 10th in steeplechase heat in Olympics

TOKYO — Former University of Idaho track standout Alycia Butterworth placed 10th in her heat of the 3,000 steeplechase, failing to advance to the final round, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Butterworth, who graduated from UI, finished in a time of 9:34.25.
She was an eight-time medalist in the Western Athletic Conference meet and a former honorable mention All-American. Butterworth won the WAC title in the steeplechase in 2012 and 2014.
