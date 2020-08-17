Former CSI coach Boyd Grant dies at 87

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Boyd "Tiny" Grant, the basketball coach who led the College of Southern Idaho to a NJCAA men's basketball national championship in 1976, died Monday. It was his 87th birthday.

A head coach at CSI from 1975 until 1977, he left CSI for the NCAA Division I coaching ranks, where he won an NIT Championship in 1983 and had five NCAA National Tournament appearances with Colorado State and Fresno State. He was indicted into the CSI Hall of Fame in 1999.

Colorado State announced Grant, a Pocatello resident, suffered a stroke over the weekend and didn't recover.

Grant was a guard for Colorado State under coach Jim Williams before embarking on a coaching career. After stints as an assistant coach for the Rams and at Kentucky, he became the head coach at CSI. He took over at Fresno State in 1977-78 and would lead the Bulldogs to three Western Athletic Conference championships, three NCAA Tournament appearances and the 1983 NIT Championship. Grant was inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.

Grant became the coach at Colorado State for the 1987-88 season. In four seasons, Grant went 81-46 and took the Rams to two NCAA Tournaments.