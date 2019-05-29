TWIN FALLS — Khalid Thomas, who played basketball for the College of Southern Idaho for the past two seasons, announced his commitment to Arizona State on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.
Thomas committed to and signed with Texas Tech last fall. The Red Raiders, who lost in the NCAA National Championship game this year, granted him a release on May 17, and Thomas re-opened his recruitment.
The 6-foot-9 native of Portland, Ore. averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds his freshman year at CSI before missing 16 of the team’s 32 games his sophomore year due to a foot injury.
His numbers dropped to 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2018-2019, and he only reached double-figure scoring eight times. He did score a season-high 25 points, including 6-of-10 from the three-point line against Snow College on Jan. 10.
Thomas’s size, athleticism and shooting touch could help Arizona State sooner rather than later. Four of their forwards from last year will not return in 2019. Vitaly Shibel and Uros Plavsic both transferred out of the Sun Devils’ program, and Zylan Cheatham and De’Quon Lake graduated.
Thomas joins a highly competitive program at Arizona State. They went 23-11 last year and beat St. John’s in the play-in game of the NCAA Tournament’s West Region before falling to Buffalo in the next round.
