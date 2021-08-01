For Roman, the wait pays off: Former Washington State rower helps Team Canada to gold medal in Tokyo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We worked so hard and trusted each other,” Roman said on the Olympics website. “We knew we could do it if we put it on the line today, and that’s what we did. It’s amazing. It’s a great feeling.”

It was a grand culmination for Roman, 31, who graduated from WSU in psychology in 2012 and has spent almost a decade rowing for Canada and pursuing Olympic gold.

“It’s the pinnacle of what you can do in rowing,” said LaRiviere, the Cougars’ 19th-year coach and herself a Canadian. “There’s no higher goal you can have, and it’s really cool that those nine ladies (including the spare) reached the ultimate goal.”

Two other former WSU rowers were members of the Canadian training team. Nicole Hare competed for the four crew, which placed 10th in Tokyo, and Ivy Ella Quaintance was named a spare.

“Hearing reports from all three of them, they had a great training group,” LaRiviere said. “They had each other’s backs and they were getting along really well, but it was grueling.”

Roman, who grew up in British Columbia and now lives in London, Ontario, was a figure skater for 14 years before switching to rowing as she grew taller. (Now at 5-foot-10, she’s on the short side for a rower).