Year two of Rob Phenicie’s reign as head football coach of the Idaho State Bengals began on Aug. 1 with the opening of fall training camp. But the season really gets going on Friday, Aug. 31, when the Bengals host Western State University of Colorado in the 2018 season opener.
So what to expect from ISU this year coming off a 4-7 season in 2017?
In a nutshell, the potential for a great offense with good special teams and question marks on defense.
OFFENSE
Redshirt senior Tanner Gueller leads the unit and is one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Sky Conference. He threw for over 2,700 yards last year with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has grown from his earlier years when he tended to force throws, often resulting in interceptions. His backup is Gunnar Amos, a transfer from Idaho.
But the real strength of the offense is the diversity, the different ways the Bengals can put points on the scoreboard. Gueller’s supporting cast is experienced, talented and dangerous.
It starts with one of the best backfield combinations in the league. James Madison and Ty Flanagan combined to rush for 1,601 yards on more than five yards a carry, and they scored 16 total touchdowns in 2017. Either runner has the ability to run over a defender or run away from them at any time.
The receiving corps is deep and talented, too. Gueller’s brother, Mitch, a former first round MLB draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies, has established himself as one of the Big Sky’s top deep threats. He averaged more 24 yards per catch and had a 97-yard touchdown last year. Slot receiver Michael Dean is one of the shortest (5-foot-6) and fastest players in the conference, and he hauled in eight touchdown catches last year. Backups include the oft injured Chris “Scooby” Reynolds and track star Tanner Conner.
The tight end spot will be shared by returners Austin Campbell and Jake Johnson.
The offensive line lost two players, including Skyler Phillips, who is currently in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks. But the bulk of the unit returns, led by juniors Dallen Collins and Jacob Molenaar.
New offensive coordinator Mike Ferriter comes over from Montana and is expected to provide some new wrinkles in the offensive scheme, including using both Madison and Flanagan at the same time in the backfield.
DEFENSE
Always the biggest question for Idaho State is on the defensive side of the football. The unit was ranked last in several categories in the Big Sky last year. In the wide open, pass happy, high-scoring conference, the difference often between winning and losing is the ability to get some key stops at key times.
The strength of the unit, as in the recent past, will be at linebacker in the 3-4 set. Even though all-Big Sky first-teamer Mario Jenkins has graduated, the returning players have the ability to fill his void. Senior Joe Martin is the leader, coming back from a torn ACL he suffered near the end of last year. He’s joined by Kody Graves, Chris Holland and fast-rising redshirt sophomore Oshea Trujillo.
The defensive line is intriguing if still with some question marks. Redshirt junior Rasheed Williams had 5 1/2 tackles for loss and a sack in 2017, and his size and speed makes him hard to handle for opposing offensive lines. Daniel Heck, TJ Togiai and Treven Aloi are all returning upperclassmen, and all are listed at 295 pounds or heavier.
What makes or breaks ISU’s defense, and perhaps makes or breaks the season, is the secondary. Junior Adkin Aguirre had five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 80 tackles last year. Redshirt senior Anthony Ricks returns from a season-ending injury he suffered in the first game of last season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The success last year of ISU special teams unit, seemingly overnight, was stunning. The Bengals finished 33rd among FCS teams in punt return defense and 40th in kickoff coverage.
The special teams unit is led by senior Andy Whittier, who had 14 tackles on returns and was a Big Sky honorable mention in 2017. With the medical retirement of veteran punter Sean Cheney, that competition is now wide open. Freshman Campbell Sheidow is the front-runner to replace Cheney, with field goal duties being handled by Parker Johnson, who made seven of eight tries last year.
SCHEDULE
Once again, ISU has to play two “money games” against bigger competition. The Bengals will go to Cal out of the Pac-12 in week two, and in the middle of conference season go all the way to Virginia to play Liberty University, a team that beat Baylor last year in Waco 48-45.
Conference-wise, ISU will miss preseason favorite Eastern Washington, as well as Montana. The road games, though, involve trips to Virginia, California (three times), Oregon and North Dakota.
ISU’s home highlight is its Oct. 6 game against cross-state rival Idaho, which is entering its first season in the Big Sky since 1995. It will be the first meeting between the two at Holt Arena since September 1997.
