'We're not done': CSI hits No. 1 in NJCAA rankings, keeps focused on national title

TWIN FALLS — A few hours after the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team reached No. 1 in the NJCAA rankings for the first time in eight years, the Golden Eagles were … watching film.

Then they headed off to the weight room for lifting exercises before getting into the gym for 80 minutes of practice.

There wasn’t time to party. The recognition was nice, sure, but the Golden Eagles have greater aspirations.

“It’s just business as usual,” CSI’s Rob Whaley told the Times-News before joining his teammates at practice. “We celebrated a little bit, but it’s right back to work now. We’re coming for more than that. … We expected to be No. 1, but that’s not our goal. We’re trying to win a national championship.”

When asked about the Golden Eagles’ perch atop the rankings, Hasan Abdul-Hakim couldn’t help but crack a smile but he just as quickly acknowledged the “target on our backs.”

“It means a lot. To be No. 1 and be undefeated, with this great group of guys and the chemistry in our locker room, it’s just an amazing feeling,” he said. “But we’re not done. We could really do something historic.”

The last remaining undefeated team in the country, CSI ascended to the top spot in the NJCAA poll on Monday after two more wins last week and a loss by Chipola College of Florida, which had been No. 1 and also unbeaten before losing to now-No. 3 Tallahassee Community College (21-1).

The Golden Eagles will carry a 23-0 record and a lead in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings into their next game on Saturday afternoon, a top-5 showdown against No. 4 Salt Lake Community College (21-1) in Utah’s capital city.

That’s the focus for CSI. The next game.

“The kids were pretty excited and celebrated being No. 1 in the country,” said CSI head coach Jeff Reinert, whose team upset the then-No. 1 Bruins on their home floor in December. “I think it’s a nice sense of accomplishment for their achievements – but we’re playing Salt Lake and ratings don’t mean anything when we play them. … It’s a big game.”

In the first matchup between the longtime SWAC rivals, Reinert credited the Golden Eagles’ half-court execution and defense at the 3-point line for making the difference in a 84-81 victory.

But, he cautioned, “It could have gone either way.”

Despite the tight finish, Abdul-Hakim said CSI “definitely felt we should have won.”

“We feel like we’re the best team,” he said. “No disrespect, we know they’re good, but we feel very confident in our abilities.”

Odessa College of Texas (17-1), which lost by a point on Idaho Central Court in November, is No. 2 behind the Golden Eagles. Chipola (21-1) dropped to fifth.

How has CSI, which was ranked 17th to start the season, moved into position to contend for the fourth national title in program history, and first since 2011?

Reinert credits Whaley’s leadership, combined with standout seasons from newcomers Nate Meithof and Isaiah Moses and a “fantastic bench” that’s shown the ability to not only protect leads but stretch them.

“This team is maybe the best I’ve ever coached,” he said.

The CSI women, meanwhile, moved up one place to No. 6 after also sweeping a pair of games last week — including head coach Randy Rogers’ 500th victory in Twin Falls.

The Golden Eagles (21-2) will have a chance this weekend to avenge their only SWAC loss in 11 games against SLCC, which earned a 64-61 home win on Dec. 17 in the first of the teams’ three matchups this season.

Since then, CSI has won nine straight games to open a 2 ½-game lead in the conference standings, while the Bruins (16-5) have lost four times in nine games to fall from the national rankings.

South Georgia Tech (21-1) owned the No. 1 ranking for the second straight week, followed by Trinity Valley Community College of Texas (18-1), Eastern Florida State College (20-1), Northwest Florida State (16-2) and Blinn College of Texas (17-1).

After playing at SLCC, the Golden Eagle men and women will visit Ephraim, Utah, for a Feb. 2 doubleheader against Snow College before returning home to play Utah State University Eastern on Feb. 9.