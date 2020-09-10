Watch now: CSI coaches go live online to keep fans updated

Next up was baseball head coach Boomer Walker and outfielder Jordan Scott.

Walker discussed his history in Twin Falls and his desire to coach here more than anywhere else. Scott talked about his teammates and the competitive spirit they all share.

“With this team, you can see how hard they work and how bad they want to win,” Scott said.

The final guests on the show were from the CSI softball team. Head coach Nick Baumert and pitcher Siera Horton joined Reinert to discuss the upcoming season. Last year, the softball season was canceled because of statewide stay-at-home orders, but this year the players are eager to get back out on the field.

“We’re all just trying to regroup and get back the year that we missed,” Horton said.

The CSI softball team did lose some key players from last year, but Baumert is confident in the ability of his team.

“This is just a fun group to work with,” he said. “It will be a different team than last year, but it’s going to be a special team.”