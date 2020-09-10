Watch now: CSI coaches go live online to keep fans updated

TWIN FALLS — For those looking to stay on top of the latest College of Southern Idaho sports news, men’s basketball head coach Jeff Reinert has a solution: Tune in to Facebook and watch their coaches show.
Each week, Reinert interviews different coaches and athletes about who they are and what is going on in their sport. This allows the community to get to know the players and hear what’s going on behind-the-scenes.
“It’s a coaches show that we’ve started to try to keep our fans, sponsors and community up-to-date on what’s going on with CSI athletics,” Reinert said.
This week’s show, hosted by Commercial Tire, featured coaches and athletes from CSI volleyball, baseball and softball.
First in the chair was volleyball head coach Jim Cartisser and middle blocker Gabby Polynice.
Cartisser talked about the challenges of getting players here during a global pandemic, as well as the state of the team.
“We are much improved in almost every position,” Cartisser said. “The expectation is that we will compete for a national championship this year.”
Polynice spent her time talking about her background. Polynice moved to Twin Falls from California to play volleyball. Her brother, Chayce Polynice, also came to CSI and plays on the men’s basketball team.
Next up was baseball head coach Boomer Walker and outfielder Jordan Scott.
Walker discussed his history in Twin Falls and his desire to coach here more than anywhere else. Scott talked about his teammates and the competitive spirit they all share.
“With this team, you can see how hard they work and how bad they want to win,” Scott said.
The final guests on the show were from the CSI softball team. Head coach Nick Baumert and pitcher Siera Horton joined Reinert to discuss the upcoming season. Last year, the softball season was canceled because of statewide stay-at-home orders, but this year the players are eager to get back out on the field.
“We’re all just trying to regroup and get back the year that we missed,” Horton said.
The CSI softball team did lose some key players from last year, but Baumert is confident in the ability of his team.
“This is just a fun group to work with,” he said. “It will be a different team than last year, but it’s going to be a special team.”
For those looking to watch the weekly CSI Coaches Show, head to the CSI Athletics Facebook page. With postponed seasons and the uncertainty of future shutdowns, Reinert wants to make sure the fans know they have not been forgotten.
“We want to keep people engaged,” he said.
