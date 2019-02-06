TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho cross country coach Lindsey Anderson wasn't quite sure what to do on Wednesday.
For the coach, who took over the CSI program after it rebooted last year for its first season since 1998-1999, it was the first time she'd put together a signing day ceremony for her athletes.
CSI sophomores Bailey Wall and Marley May, along with freshman Kami Withers, each signed letters of intent on Wednesday, pledging to finish their cross country careers elsewhere after helping the Golden Eagles program off the ground.
Wall and Withers will both be attending Weber State University, which is Anderson's alma mater, while May is headed for the University of Montana Western.
"This is my first group to kind of go through," Anderson said. "It's been fun, talking to them about what their options are. Now that they're starting to decide, it's becoming a bit more real that I'm actually going to have to say goodbye to these guys."
For the Weber State-bound athletes, both noted Anderson's connection with the university, but each had their own personal reasons to go as well. Anderson said she made sure to keep out of the decision, despite her connections, so the girls could explore all their options.
Wall considered St. John's University in New York, but the program and coaching staff at Weber State, along with the opportunity to work toward studying physical therapy, were the deciding factors.
Anderson said Wall, along with May, as both were part of Anderson's original group of athletes, took on leadership roles for the team and were "great examples of hard work."
Withers, a Twin Falls High School graduate, said there wasn't much competition for Weber State, as she wasn't heavily recruited, only being a freshman. Anderson said she's sad to only get one year out of Withers, but the freshman is excited to take the next step.
"It's been a huge goal and dream of mine to run for a DI school and I really loved Weber," Withers said. "I thought it was a good fit and matched a lot with what CSI tries to do with runners."
May, a native of Montana, considered Dixie State University, Eastern Washington University and the University of Montana, but her desire to major in special education and elementary education, coupled with the opportunities the running program provided, made it an easy decision to go to Western.
"Educationally, it made a lot of sense for me," May said. "I was super excited about their running program and also wanted to make the jump back to Montana, and that was the place for me."
Before they signed their letters of intent, each runner was asked by Anderson to say one thing they'll miss about the CSI program.
Each one made a point to mention the coaching staff, particularly Anderson.
Anderson said it won't really set in that she'll have to say goodbye to the runners that are moving on until May, when it actually happens, but, at the end of the day, she's excited to watch her athletes take the next step.
"I knew, coming into this, the goal was to move them on to very good programs after they're done at CSI," Anderson said. "I really wanted to help create that opportunity for them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.