Unbeaten CSI men win again, move into position to claim No. 1 in national poll

And then there was one. The College of Southern Idaho is the last undefeated team in NJCAA men’s basketball.

The Golden Eagles’ climb to No. 1 likely reached its peak Saturday, when they crushed Colorado Northwestern Community College 113-49 on Idaho Central Court and top-ranked Chipola College of Florida lost for the first time, 62-54 against No. 5 Tallahassee Community College.

The combination of those results figures to put CSI at the top of next week’s rankings ahead of a weekend showdown against Scenic West Athletic Conference rival Salt Lake Community College, which held the No. 1 spot earlier this season.

The Golden Eagle women had reason to celebrate on Saturday, too, after picking up the 500th victory in Randy Rogers’ brilliant coaching career in Twin Falls, a 99-60 romp against the Spartans.

Join us in congratulating Coach Rogers on his monumental 500th victory today as head coach of the CSI Women's basketball team! pic.twitter.com/LHtyeIO5OB — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) January 21, 2023

Kali Haizlip scored a career-high 21 points to lead the No. 7 CSI women (21-2 overall, 10-1 SWAC), and Tylie Jones and Kennedy Eskelson each added 13 points.

Rogers, in his 21st season leading the Golden Eagles, ran his record to 500-167, a .749 winning percentage, as CSI improved to 23-1 against CNCC since the teams became regular playing partners in 2009

The Spartans, who lost by 40 points in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 7, fell to 5-11, 1-6.

In the men’s game, Isaiah Moses scored 16 points and Sam Phipps grabbed 10 rebounds as CSI upped its record to 25-1 against CNCC in the all-time series. The Golden Eagles (23-0, 11-0), who beat the Spartans by 60 points two weeks ago in Colorado, led 52-22 at halftime.

CSI, which already owns the top spot in a pair of unofficial junior college polls, from JUCOWeekly and JUCO Advocate, had been chasing Chipola in the NJCAA rankings for weeks. The Indians were 22-0 before Saturday's loss.

CSI has a break this week before playing at Salt Lake CC on Jan. 28. In the first matchup between the nationally ranked SWAC rivals this season, also in Utah’s capital city, the Bruins handed the Golden Eagle women their only conference loss to date, while the CSI men pulled out an upset win against the then-No. 1 team in the national poll.

The Golden Eagles’ next home appearance will be Feb. 9 for a doubleheader against Utah State University Eastern.