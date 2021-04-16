Two CSI players sign letters of intent

TWIN FALLS — Two more Golden Eagles are leaving the nest.
Men’s basketball players Stevie Smith and Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez signed their letters of intent Friday at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium.
Next year, Smith will travel to Texas to join the Wildcats at Abilene Christian University. Reynoso-Jimenez will be heading in a different direction, joining the Warriors at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California.
“At first it was surreal,” Smith said in regards to committing to Abilene Christian. “All the work I’ve put in over the years, it’s paid off.”
Smith is excited for the opportunity to join their program, one he believes is consistently improving.
“They’ve been growing for the past three years with three straight 20 win seasons,” he said.
Reynoso-Jimenez found himself humbled by the situation.
“I’m just a kid from Mexico signing with a school that is really, really expensive and is going to push me academically and athletically to be a better version of myself,” he said.
Reynoso-Jimenez said growing up in Mexico, his dream was to come play in the United States. To do so, he had to overcome a language barrier while adjusting to a new style of basketball with more athletic opponents.
Now, he’ll have his education paid for while playing with some of the best athletes in the region.
“This is a big relief on my family and friends,” he said.
Reynoso-Jimenez plans to major in business at Westmont, something he’s already taking courses for at CSI.
“I’m really close to achieving my goals academically,” he said.
CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert was proud to celebrate this moment with his team. All of the players gathered to watch as Smith and Reynoso-Jimenez signed their letters of intent.
“This is a big day,” Reinert said. “We love it when our guys can sign.”
Reinert said recruitment right now is overloaded with players looking to commit. The fact that two members of the CSI team were able to sign speaks volumes to these athletes’ accomplishments.
“There’s over 1,300 kids in the transfer portal right now,” he said. “For our guys to get recruited says a lot about CSI and the success that these kids have had.”