Two CSI players sign letters of intent

TWIN FALLS — Two more Golden Eagles are leaving the nest.

Men’s basketball players Stevie Smith and Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez signed their letters of intent Friday at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium.

Next year, Smith will travel to Texas to join the Wildcats at Abilene Christian University. Reynoso-Jimenez will be heading in a different direction, joining the Warriors at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California.

“At first it was surreal,” Smith said in regards to committing to Abilene Christian. “All the work I’ve put in over the years, it’s paid off.”

Smith is excited for the opportunity to join their program, one he believes is consistently improving.

“They’ve been growing for the past three years with three straight 20 win seasons,” he said.

Reynoso-Jimenez found himself humbled by the situation.

“I’m just a kid from Mexico signing with a school that is really, really expensive and is going to push me academically and athletically to be a better version of myself,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}