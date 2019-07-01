{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho added its second transfer player of the summer to its men’s basketball team. Mike Hood, a shooting guard from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, signed with the team, the school announced Monday.

Hood played for Shawnee Mission West High School in Kansas City, Missouri and averaged 21 points, four rebounds and four assists per game his senior season.

“Mike is a shooter that we were looking for as we continue to build our roster,” CSI coach Jeff Reinert said in a news release. “Mike played last year for a very good team that made the national tournament. He is a good person and a good student as well. He will add experience to our roster as we continue to build a great culture.”

Hood is listed at 6-2 and 195 pounds. He fills a need for a shooter on the Golden Eagles’ roster, which already has an abundance of point guards and long players. He played in all 35 games for Moberly last year.

He averaged 4.3 points per game. He shot almost 90 percent from the free throw line.

The transfer joins 6-9 sophomore Nehemie Kabeya, who transferred from West Texas College. The rest of the players on CSI’s roster are listed as freshmen.

