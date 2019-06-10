TWIN FALLS — The NJCAA named three College of Southern Idaho softball players to the All-American list Monday.
Sophomore Tristin Evans made the second-team list while freshman Kalena Shepherd and sophomore Hannah Peterson were named to the third-team list.
Evans, an infielder, batted .465 this season with 16 doubles and 17 home runs this season. She scored 75 runs on the season.
Shepherd, a catcher, hit .469 with 15 home runs and 17 doubles and drove in 50 runs. Peterson hit .421 and had 16 home runs and stole 11 bases.
