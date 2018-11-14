TWIN FALLS — Laughter rang around the media room in the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon, after Coleman Sparling joked that it marked the fourth time he’d signed a letter of intent to play college basketball.
Really, it was only his third.
Sparling, Khalid Thomas and Brayden Parker all signed with NCAA Division I programs to confirm their intent to continue their athletic careers after playing for the CSI men’s basketball team.
“Obviously we want to win games first,” CSI head coach Jared Phay said. “The second thing is, we want to move guys on. We’ve had a good record of doing that.”
Thomas is making the most high-profile move. After committing to Texas Tech University on Oct. 1, the Portland, Ore., native made his intent to join the Red Raiders official on Wednesday.
The sophomore averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, both second-best marks for CSI. But Thomas hasn’t seen the court so far this season, after breaking two bones in his foot about a month ago. He hopes to return in mid-December, and the injury has not curtailed his plans for the future.
Before committing, Thomas had narrowed down his top choices to four teams: Texas Tech, Arizona, Baylor and Oregon. He felt the Red Raiders, who went 27-10 last season and made the Elite Eight at the NCAA tournament, provided the best opportunity moving forward.
“I felt like I was right at home,” Thomas said. “They had everything I needed and more.”
Sparling, a redshirt sophomore, has played more minutes than any other CSI player this season, and is averaging eight points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He’ll continue his career at University of Texas at Arlington, a Division I team in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Ellensburg, Wash., native has stepped in as a leader for the Golden Eagles, Phay said, particularly with Thomas’ injury. Sparling transferred from Central Washington before this season, and, despite it being his third go-around with a letter of intent, Wednesday stuck out to him.
“This is the real special one,” Sparling said. “I’m finally at the level I always knew I could play at. All the hard work I’ve put in to get to this moment, it’s an unreal feeling, honestly. It just feels so good to be here.”
Parker, a Preston High School graduate, signed with Idaho State University out of high school, but is spending his freshman year at CSI. He led Preston to three straight 4A state titles, including one last year over Burley.
Parker has come off the bench in all four games for the Golden Eagles this season, averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Phay called him a “big bruiser who scores down low.” Parker’s one-year detour to CSI was about development, he said, but also about getting the Golden Eagles back to a national title game. On Wednesday, though, Parker enjoyed pledging his loyalty to the Bengals for the second time.
“It’s awesome,” Parker said. “This is my second time doing it, but I’ll get it done this time. I’m excited to go to ISU. It’s a great program.”
The Golden Eagles (3-1) opened the season with a loss to Western Nebraska Community College, but have rebounded with three straight wins. They’re looking to get another chance at an NJCAA Division I championship after losing 98-95 to South Plains College in the title game last season.
With the talent that has already committed to the next level, along with the players who will pick their next destination soon, Thomas credited CSI for developing him and his teammates.
“Having three guys (sign) and more to come, especially later on this year, it’s a big thing,” Thomas said. “It’s a great thing for CSI.”
