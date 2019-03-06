TWIN FALLS — It's been an adjustment for the College of Southern Idaho cross country team, just two years after its restart.
Several runners that came in to help kickstart the program are now on their way out, and three more athletes made their departures official on Wednesday, signing with two different colleges.
Sophomores Chase Barrow and Clayton VanDyke signed their letters of intent to continue running at Lewis-Clark State College, while Hunter May did the same to run at Southern Virginia University.
"I'm just proud of them and so excited for them," CSI head coach Lindsey Anderson said. "It's not necessarily the easiest decision, but they did their research and ultimately made the decision that was best for them."
Barrow and VanDyke both cited many reasons as to why they selected Lewis-Clark State, but none stood out more than the head coach.
Mike Collins has been at the helm of the program there for 22 years now and and has had two of his athletes qualify for olympic trials. That was a huge selling point to both Golden Eagles.
"I really enjoyed talking to him," VanDyke said. "He seemed like a cool guy and someone I could talk to. He has a really good background, too."
VanDyke plans to study graphic communications, while Barrow will be doing pre-med work at Lewis-Clark state.
The prospect of continuing to go to school with one another was also big for Barrow and VanDyke, as the two friends will get to finish out their college careers at the same spot.
"Clayton's been one of my best friends since coming to CSI," Barrow said. "It's even more of a blessing to continue running with him and going to class with him. It'll be exciting."
While Barrow and VanDyke will be headed to Lewiston, May's trip to his next destination is a bit more of a trek.
The Bozeman, Mont., native will be linking up with his high school coach, Clint May, at Southern Virginia. That was a big part in the freshman's decision, as he said that coach helped him through injury and difficult times in the past, and believes he'll help him improve at the next stage.
May said he wanted to continue the success he experienced with CSI, both running and elsewhere, as he plans to study business management.
"I wanted a program that could help me succeed, ultimately, with running and other aspects of life," May said. "I wanted to go to place I could succeed in the future."
Anderson said she gets emotional sending her athletes to the next level, knowing what they gave to her program and what they'll leave behind.
The coach is excited to see her runners go on, and is appreciative of the examples they've set in leadership roles for the next batch of runners to come through.
"Some of these freshmen now see what that role looks like and they'll be able to fill that role," Anderson said. "I can't say enough good things about this first group I've had."
