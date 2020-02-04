TWIN FALLS — Three athletes from the College of Southern Idaho earned player of the week honors in the Scenic West Athletic Conference (SWAC) last week.
Petra Farkas of the women’s basketball team was named player of the week, Mailee Jensen of the softball team was named pitcher of the week, and Jayson Hibbard of the baseball team was named pitcher of the week.
Farkas, a 5-foot-10 sophomore from Kecskemet, Hungary, averaged 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game across wins over Colorado Northwestern Community College and Salt Lake Community College. She hit 8-of-13 shots from three-point range as well.
The sophomore helped the Golden Eagles to a 66-52 win over Salt Lake on Saturday, a team that was previously undefeated in conference play and ranked 23rd in the country.
Jensen, a sophomore pitcher from Providence, Utah, pitched 17 innings over three games, finishing with an earned run average of 2.47 and striking out 14.
The softball team began the year with wins in four of their five first games during play in Arizona. They will travel to Dothan, Alabama, on Thursday to begin a stretch of six games in three days against various opponents.
Hibbard, a sophomore from Nampa, Idaho, pitched six shutout innings while giving up only one hit and striking out nine in a 6-5 loss to Cochise on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles lost their first three games to Cochise before coming out with an 11-1 win to finish the series on Sunday. The win was the 500th career victory for head coach Boomer Walker, who is in his 17th season in charge.
