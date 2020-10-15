Sports Briefs: College of Southern Idaho updates

CSI basketball, baseball scrimmages

The College of Southern Idaho women's and men's basketball programs will hold intra-squad scrimmages Friday at the CSI Gymnasium. The women will play at 5:30 p.m. with the men following.

Spectators must wear face masks and social distance.

Baseball will hold intra-squad scrimmages Friday at the end of practice for three innings for those that want to drop by.

The softball scrimmages scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.

CSI men's rodeo leads the region through first half of season

The College of Southern Idaho men's rodeo team took second Friday and Saturday at the Utah State University Eastern Rodeo but earned enough points to hold a commanding lead in the Rocky Mountain Region standings through the first half of the season.

