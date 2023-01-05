Shoveling Snow: CSI completes Scenic West sweep against Badgers

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho looked every bit like the No. 7 team in NJCAA women’s basketball on Thursday night.

In the second quarter, that is. The rest of the game won’t make for especially enjoyable film study.

“We lost three quarters,” Golden Eagles head coach Randy Rogers said following a longer-than-usual postgame huddle in the locker room. “We just had a good second quarter.”

It was better than good. Between a ragged opening quarter and an uneven second half, CSI all but squashed Snow College’s upset bid in the second quarter, using a 25-2 scoring spree that was the difference between victory and defeat.

The 65-59 win against the Badgers opened a Scenic West Athletic Conference sweep for the Golden Eagles on Idaho Central Court at CSI Gym. Later, Nate Meithof scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the No. 2-ranked men routed Snow, 101-64

The CSI men remained one of just three undefeated teams in the country, moving to 18-0 overall and 6-0 in conference.

The CSI women (16-2, 5-1) were dominant for an eight-minute stretch of the second quarter, overwhelming the Badgers in the paint, at the 3-point line and in transition. Six players scored during the decisive offensive surge, fronted by Kaylee Headrick’s eight points, as the Golden Eagles turned a 24-17 deficit into a 42-26 advantage.

“We just really kept our composure and just knew we were going to go on a run,” said Liv Knapp, who tallied eight of her 15 points in the first quarter to keep CSI within striking distance.

Headrick opened the outburst with a 3-pointer and converted a steal into an easy basket about a minute later before Courtney Stothard scored underneath the rim to give the Golden Eagles their first lead, 25-24 with 6:05 to go before halftime.

After Snow (7-9, 4-3) regained a one-point lead, CSI scored the next 15 points, capped by a fast-break hoop by Tylie Jones, to build enough cushion to survive a 23-point showing in the second half.

“We shot 18% in one quarter and 23% in the other quarter (in the second half),” said Rogers. “Our shot selection was not very good. … We were sluggish. We let them dictate the game. They were more physical than us. Lots to clean up.”

Jones, a sophomore from Rigby who played her freshman season at Snow last year before transferring to CSI, led the Golden Eagles with a season-high 16 points. She added four rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

She totaled half of her points in the second half to help CSI stave off the Badgers’ late charge.

“She’s sometimes some instant offense for us,” Rogers said. “She’s always ready to play, that’s the kind of player Tylie is. And we needed her offense.”

But Jones was more focused after the game on her team than her own statistics.

“I just come into every game to play my best for my team. It doesn’t matter how I do, as long as my team does well. It’s about the team,” she said. “We’ve got to go back and watch the film. We’ll know what we need to work on after that. Lots to improve on.”

Headrick finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in the final seconds. It was the ninth double-double of her standout freshman campaign.

In the men’s game, Meithof and Isaiah Moses each hit a pair of triples in the opening minutes to spark the Golden Eagles, who topped 100 points for the seventh time this season. Snow dropped to 14-5, 5-2.

Moses finished with 19 points and six assists, Rob Whaley added 13 points and seven rebounds and Hasan Abdul-Hakim had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

CSI plays another SWAC doubleheader on Saturday, hosting Colorado Northwestern Community College. The women’s game starts at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s game at about 3 p.m.

