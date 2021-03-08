Shelley High School's Vernon will run for CSI next fall

TWIN FALLS — Ben Vernon will join the College of Southern Idaho Men's Cross Country and Distance Track for the 2021-2022 season.

The senior at Shelley High School was the team's highest finisher at the 2020 State Cross Country Championships. He placed ninth at the district meet.

"I'm excited for Ben to join our team," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "He has a lot of potential and it will be fun to work with him at CSI. He will add a lot to our team."