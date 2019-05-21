TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho has found its new men’s basketball coach.
The Golden Eagles introduced Jeff Reinert as head coach at press conference Tuesday afternoon at the campus’ Taylor Building.
Reinert most recently coached at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California, though he has been a college assistant coach as well. He resigned from his position at Santa Margarita on May 16 in preparation for taking the CSI job.
Reinert's teams at Santa Margarita qualified for the playoffs in six of his seven seasons there and won the CIF-Southern Division 1 this season. They won a state championship in CIF-SS 3AA in 2014.
His collegiate coaching stops included assistant positions at Simpson, Nebraska, BYU, Oregon State and Fresno State.
He was the head coach at Utah Valley, then a junior college, in Orem, Utah, from 1994 to 2002. Reinert was 179-77 over that stint. The Wolverines made the jump to Division I in 2009.
He played collegiately at New Mexico and Gonzaga and played one season of professional basketball in Australia.
Reinert, 57, replaces Jared Phay, who resigned on May 1 to take an assistant coaching job at Idaho State.
