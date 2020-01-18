TWIN FALLS — Two of the most important figures in the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball program history, former coach Steve Gosar and former player Pierre Jackson, were inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame Saturday at halftime during the team’s 65-59 win against Snow College.
As the college honored two of its most impactful figures in its program's history — two men who led the Golden Eagles to a NJCAA national championship in 2011 — the intersection of past and present is visible.
“We have a chance to have Pierre talk to our team about the year that they won it, and where they were at in a certain point in their season when things weren’t going great,” current CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said earlier this week. “Then all of the sudden it changed around. I think we’re similar to that team.”
With Gosar as the head coach and Jackson leading the way on the court, CSI went 33-4, including a 21-0 record at home. They had a stretch where they lost two of three conference games in February, but they eventually went on to win the national championship with 11 straight victories.
Jackson finished the year with an average of 18.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He shot 47% from the field. The NJCAA named him the national player of the year.
In his two seasons at CSI, his teams had a record of 53-16.
After Jackson left CSI, he went on to play for Baylor University, where he put together two strong seasons for the Bears. He finished his senior season with 19.8 points and 7.1 assists per game. Baylor made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2012 and won the National Invitational Tournament in 2013.
He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers and has bounced around the NBA’s D-League and played overseas.
Gosar coached at CSI from 2008 to 2014 and earned NJCAA coach of the year honors after the Golden Eagles’ 2011 championship. He finished with a career record of 153-36.
You have free articles remaining.
“Steve is a good friend of mine, but the kids really know Pierre Jackson,” Reinert said.
This year’s CSI team has had its share of struggles, many of which are due to injuries. The team had its full squad practice together for the first time all season this week.
CSI played three games in Arizona over Christmas break, finishing with a record of 2-1. They lost a close matchup to South Plains, one of the top teams in the country before beating Triton College, then ranked 21st, with a record of 87-82. Then they beat Mesa Community College for the second time this season.
Since then, they have lost two of three conference games.
“We want to win the conference, there’s no doubt,” Reinert said. “But we want to keep getting better, and by February 27 to 29, we want to be the best team in the league at that time. That’s what we’re building toward, and that’s what I keep telling the kids.”
The Golden Eagles improved to 13-9 and 2-2 in conference play to move to second place in the Scenic West.
Maurice Barnett and Stevie Smith each scored 15 points, Sawyer Storms had 13 points, and Mike Hood added 12. CSI shot 10-of-13 from the free throw line.
The CSI women also earned a win over Snow by a score of 69-58. Petra Farkas had 24 points, including 6-of-9 from the three-point line. She also added 14 rebounds. Taylia Stimpson scored 13 points, and Karmelah Dean had 11 points and six assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.