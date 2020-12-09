 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orin Larsen finds cash at NFR
0 comments

Orin Larsen finds cash at NFR

{{featured_button_text}}
National Finals Rodeo

Bareback rider Orin Larsen competes during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Former College of Southern Idaho rodeo rider Orin Larsen has earned a payday at the National Finals Rodeo.

Larsen finished fourth in the sixth-round of the NFR after an 86-point ride on The Cervi Brothers’ Ain’t No Angel. This netted him an $11,000 paycheck, his first of this year’s finals.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Larsen said in a press release.

Larsen hasn’t had an easy start to his sixth straight championship. Most of the horses have under-performed so far, impeding his ability to earn a payday.

That is why Larsen was excited when he pulled Ain’t No Angel as his horse.

“I’ve been on that one quite a few times, and I’ve always had luck on him and made money,” he said. “I knew it was just a matter of time for me to draw something good, something that will work for my style.”

Larsen hopes to continue building on this momentum in the seventh round. Although he’s scored in every round of the competition, only the top six finishers receive payouts.

“We can only go up from here,” he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News