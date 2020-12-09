Orin Larsen finds cash at NFR

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Former College of Southern Idaho rodeo rider Orin Larsen has earned a payday at the National Finals Rodeo.

Larsen finished fourth in the sixth-round of the NFR after an 86-point ride on The Cervi Brothers’ Ain’t No Angel. This netted him an $11,000 paycheck, his first of this year’s finals.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Larsen said in a press release.

Larsen hasn’t had an easy start to his sixth straight championship. Most of the horses have under-performed so far, impeding his ability to earn a payday.

That is why Larsen was excited when he pulled Ain’t No Angel as his horse.

“I’ve been on that one quite a few times, and I’ve always had luck on him and made money,” he said. “I knew it was just a matter of time for me to draw something good, something that will work for my style.”

Larsen hopes to continue building on this momentum in the seventh round. Although he’s scored in every round of the competition, only the top six finishers receive payouts.

“We can only go up from here,” he said.

