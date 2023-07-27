The College of Southern Idaho softball team signed Oregon standout to complement a large recruiting class.

Corner Raney Anderson from Grant Union High School in John Day, Oregon, will gear up for the Golden Eagles after she signed a letter of intent, a press release announced this week.

Anderson carries a list of accomplishments. She aided the Prospectors in winning the 2023 2A/1A state title with a .378 batting average, a .525 on base percentage, 35 RBIs, 12 doubles and five home runs.

The Prospectors finished this spring season with a 27-2 overall, 16-0 conference record.

Grant Union grabbed a state runner-up finish in 2021 and 2022.

Raney earned All-league and All-State selections in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

"Raney is a tough-nosed player that fits the type of program CSI softball is," CSI head coach Nick Baumert said via press release. "She is a hard worker and excels in the classroom as well as on the field. She has proven to be a winner with two state runner-up finishes and a state title."

She also showed strength in the classroom after earning Academic All-State honors in 2022 and 2023, while also receiving the Oregon School Activities Association Senior Scholar Athlete Award.

Anderson marks the 10th incoming freshman, and most recently follows Utah catcher Brielle Milius from Syracuse High School, and Ridgeline High School’s Abbie Banning.

They follow Courtney Christiansen and Elle Mortensen who graduated from Farmington High School in Utah and also earned All-State honors. 5A All-State selection Caroline Simpson from Springville, Utah, also signed.

The recruitment class reloads after the Golden Eagles graduated seven sophomores, three signed with NCAA Division I schools.

All-American pitcher Gracie Walters committed to Portland State after a record-breaking sophomore season where she aided the Golden Eagles as they made back-to-back Women’s College World Series appearances.

