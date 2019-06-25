TWIN FALLS — The CSI men’s basketball program filled out its assistant coaching staff with the hire of Fred Brown Jr., the school announced Tuesday.
Brown, from Seattle, Washington, has a wide variety of basketball experience. He coached in high school and college for 25 years and has helped run Seattle Basketball Services, an organization that helps scout, develop and promote players in the Seattle area.
Brown is the son of “Downtown” Freddie Brown, an 13-year NBA player for the Seattle SuperSonics. He played college basketball at the University of Iowa.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to become an assistant basketball coach in a community that loves basketball and supports the college,” Brown said in a news release. “CSI is a regional and national basketball powerhouse where student athletes can thrive and be successful both in the classroom and on the basketball court, and Twin Falls is a great family-oriented community and basketball-hungry town.”
The new coach will officially start on July 1.
“Fred Brown is someone I’ve known for a long time,” head coach Jeff Reinert said in a news release. “He’s an exceptional coach with a great reputation and network that will benefit our program. Coach Brown has helped hundreds of players in the Northwest realize their dream of playing college basketball, and I’m thrilled that he will now have the opportunity to further his impact on student athletes and develop as a coach at the collegiate level.”
Brown joins assistant Ryan Lundgren, the former head coach of Vallivue High School in Caldwell, on the staff.
