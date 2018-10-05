SALT LAKE CITY — In perhaps its toughest match of the season thus far, the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team couldn’t win a set. The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA Division I poll, fell at No. 4 Salt Lake Community College on Friday night 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 for their first Scenic West Athletic Conference loss of the season.
In the first set, the Bruins (21-1, 5-0) went on a few mini-runs but couldn’t pull away. The Golden Eagles (19-2, 4-1) trailed by as many as five points midway through the set, but they rallied and forced a 19-19 tie. SLCC promptly went on a 4-1 run to take a 23-20 lead, and CSI couldn’t pull closer than two after that.
SLCC controlled most of the second set. CSI cut a 14-7 deficit to 14-11, but the Bruins went on another run and led 22-14. A 4-0 run kept the Golden Eagles breathing at 22-18, but SLCC held off CSI after that.
After a back-and-forth start to the third set, CSI went on a 5-0 run to take a 14-9 lead. The Bruins immediately answered with six straight points, and they didn’t trail again.
CSI’s only other loss this season, on Aug. 31 to Missouri State University-West Plains, went four sets.
CSI got a solid performance from sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe, who tied the match-high with 13 kills and added nine digs. Freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 16 kills, and freshman setter Sean Garvin led the Golden Eagles with 25 assists. Freshman middle blocker Alexis Mareko had three blocks (tied for a match-best) and tacked on nine kills.
The Golden Eagles will continue SWAC play on Friday at home against Utah State University Eastern.
