TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team continued its Scenic West Athletic Conference dominance with a four-set win over the College of Southern Nevada at home Friday night.
The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA Division I poll, prevailed 25-16, 25-8, 23-25, 25-10 at Heidi Cartisser Court.
After dominating the first two sets, CSI went up 4-0 in the third. CSN responded with five straight points, and another 5-0 run gave it a 17-12 lead. The Golden Eagles fought back and tied it at 23-23, but the Coyotes scored the final two points.
The final set was never close, as CSI built leads of 10-2 and 17-5.
CSI sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe finished with 19 kills, more than twice as many as the next highest kill total (nine from CSI freshman Kylie Gibson). Freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 23 digs, freshman setter Sean Garvin had a match-high 40 assists and redshirt freshman middle blocker Letarona Mose tallied a match-high five blocks.
The Golden Eagles (17-1, 3-0) will face perhaps their toughest opponent of the season on Saturday, when No. 4-ranked Snow (18-1, 3-1) will come to Twin Falls. That match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
