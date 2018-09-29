TWIN FALLS — In the first set of Saturday’s match, College of Southern Idaho head volleyball coach Jim Cartisser had an angry word with sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe.
Cartisser had seen it before. Miyabe, for understandable reasons, wasn’t delivering her kill attempts with as much force as she’s capable of. In a stern tone, Cartisser told her to be more aggressive.
“When she tries to place the ball, she hits it out of bounds,” Cartisser said. “She does better when she just brings the heat.”
She brought it, alright.
After a disappointing first set, Miyabe caught fire and lifted the Golden Eagles with her. CSI, ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA Division I poll, came back and beat No. 4 Snow College 23-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21 on Saturday at Heidi Cartisser Court.
Two weeks ago, CSI played at the Monroe College Tournament in New Rochelle, N.Y. In one of the matches, Miyabe received a pass on the outside and “just cracked the ball,” Cartisser said. The spike rocketed into the face of one of her opponents and, according to Cartisser, broke the player’s nose.
“I feel so bad for her,” Miyabe said Saturday.
Cartisser has seen that sympathy affect Miyabe in the matches since, including the first set of Saturday’s Scenic West Athletic Conference tilt.
“There are times where she’s talked with teammates and said, ‘I’m not gonna hit the ball as hard because I don’t want to hurt anybody,’” Cartisser said. “I just kinda say, ‘Airi, you’ve gotta get rid of that. Just do your job.’”
Miyabe responded after the first set with perhaps her best performance of the season. She finished with a match-high 22 kills, 11 digs and three blocks.
Airi Miyabe had an excellent set, especially early. She leads the match with 9 kills and 3 blocks, and she has 5 digs. Dig and kill here pic.twitter.com/j1HY8zqJJ3— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
8-1 for CSI to begin the third set, sparked by (who else?) Airi Miyabe. She has six kills in the set, including this one, which... 😳 pic.twitter.com/UySLhu7RJo— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
She was hardly the only Golden Eagle to come through in the momentous match.
Freshman setter Sean Garvin finished with a match-high 58 assists. Freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 19 digs. Freshman middle blocker Alexis Mareko had a match-best five blocks. Sophomore middle blocker E’laisah Young had five of CSI’s seven aces (Snow only had one).
That last stat symbolized perhaps the biggest factor in the match. The Golden Eagles drastically improved their serving after struggling from that spot in the first set. Several serves, especially in the dominant third set, prevented the Badgers from setting up a play. Some of Snow’s dig attempts flew right back over the net, giving CSI’s hitters and blockers easy kill opportunities.
“The difference in this whole match was, after that first game, we settled down and served like we can, and we served it to the right people over there. We had a game plan,” Cartisser said. “Sometimes with this team, when we start out slow or we get behind, they get into a little bit of a panic mode. They kinda revert to what’s safe and not what’s right. We got our momentum back towards the end of that first game. We were able to start the second game doing what we needed to do. It just kinda fell into place from there.”
CSI didn’t trail once in the second or third sets. Snow took leads of 5-2 and 6-3 in the fourth set, but a 9-0 run gave the Golden Eagles a 12-6 lead, and the lead never shrunk below two points after that.
FINAL: CSI 3, Snow 1. The No. 2 Golden Eagles beat the No. 4 Badgers 25-21 in the fourth set. Here’s the final point. pic.twitter.com/vmtekg4Qiw— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
The win felt extra satisfying to the Golden Eagles considering the opponent. Not only were the Badgers highly ranked, they are one of CSI’s most heated rivals. Miyabe said this year’s Snow players are nicer than last year’s, but the heat remained on full blast.
“They don’t like us and we don’t like them,” Miyabe said. “I really like playing with them.”
Of CSI’s 18 wins this season, this one ranked near the top for Cartisser. It was also “one of the more mistake-prone games” of the fall, he said, so his excitement was tempered.
But Cartisser fully understood the circumstances that went into Saturday’s match. It was a conference contest between two top-five teams, and CSI didn’t even need a fifth set to win. It was a perfect confidence boost going into next week, when the Golden Eagles (18-1) will host Treasure Valley Community College on Thursday and play at Salt Lake CC on Friday. SLCC, which beat Snow in five sets on Friday, is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation.
“Being able to really execute our game plan and get out of here in four games kinda sends a message to Salt Lake,” Cartisser said. “We’ve got some kids that can play.”
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Snow has led for most of the first set, and a small run has given the Badgers a 14-9 edge over CSI. pic.twitter.com/6wekRB9CQr— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
Snow’s largest lead in the first set has been five, which is where it currently sits at 20-15. The Badgers have answered every CSI mini-run. pic.twitter.com/R5698Kshuv— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
CSI climbed back to tie it at 23-23, but Snow scored the final two points to take the first set 25-23. Here’s the final point. pic.twitter.com/5lWvqfriFp— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
CSI’s Sean Garvin leads the match with 14 assists, and Jovana Vukcevic has a match-high 5 kills. Here’s one of their connections. pic.twitter.com/KJOoDwzPsU— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
CSI controlled the entire second set, winning 25-20 to tie the match up 1-1 with Snow. A tough dig from Sacha Legros helped the Golden Eagles win the final point. pic.twitter.com/iuBkDzPGVI— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
CSI wins the third set 25-12. Never close. The No. 2 Golden Eagles are one set away from beating No. 4 Snow. Here’s the final point of the set. pic.twitter.com/G9zGYqYQ5M— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
CSI fell behind 5-2 but is currently on an 8-1 run in the fourth set. Here’s Jovana Vukcevic with a kill. pic.twitter.com/fJwCXKt0Ka— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
Awesome rally, made possible by an impressive Makayla Bradford dig. CSI leads 15-11 in the fourth set. pic.twitter.com/KSvYG3k74C— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 29, 2018
