No. 3 Golden Eagle women pick up second win at Las Vegas tourney

The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team won again Tuesday at the Cannery Casino Tournament in North Las Vegas.

Kaylee Headrick turned in a dominant performance, registering 21 points and 17 rebounds in her eighth double-double of the season, to lead the third-ranked Golden Eagles to a 67-61 victory over Central Arizona College.

After beating No. 10 Casper (Wyoming) College in Monday’s tourney opener, CSI faced a tougher test against the Vaqueros, who surprised the same Salt Lake Community College team that beat the Golden Eagles last weekend in their Vegas opener.

Liv Knapp (13 points, five assists), Kennedy Eskelson (10 points, seven rebounds) and Alyssa Christensen (10 points, nine rebounds) also had strong games for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 14-2.

Central Arizona dropped to 6-7.

CSI plays for the final time this calendar year on Wednesday against Dawson Community College on Montana.

Cross country: Gooding’s Rogers signs with CSI

Owen Rogers, a state champion at Gooding High School and one of Idaho’s top runners for the past two years, has signed to join the CSI men’s cross country program.

Rogers was the 3A individual titlist for cross country in 2020 and a 3,200-meter state champion for track and field in 2021 for the Senators.

"We are excited to have a strong, local runner join our program," CSI head coach Janae Richardson said in a school-issued news release, describing Rogers as an accomplished competitor who and “will have a lot to contribute to our team."

The Golden Eagles also signed Thomas Doxey, a 2020 graduate of Ogden High School, for the spring season. Doxey ran for Richardson while she was coaching at the Utah school but lost his senior season during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

Men’s basketball: CSI’s Moses earns player of the week honors

For the second time this season, CSI’s Isaiah Moses has been named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Moses, a freshman guard from Anchorage, Alaska, tallied 26 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Golden Eagles’ 84-81 win over No. 1 Salt Lake Community College last weekend. He’s averaging 13.5 points per game this season, second on the team behind Nate Meithof (18.6).

No. 4 CSI (16-0) is off until playing Jan. 2 at Treasure Valley CC in Ontario, Oregon.