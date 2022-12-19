No. 3 CSI women cruise to lopsided victory in Las Vegas tourney opener

The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team played a nationally-ranked opponent for the second time in three days.

This time, the Golden Eagles won. And with ease.

Courtney Stothard registered 15 points, four rebounds and two steals and Kaylee Headrick had 12 points and 11 rebounds as CSI trounced Casper (Wyoming) College 61-39 on Monday in the first of three games at the Cannery Casino Tournament in North Las Vegas.

Two days after losing by three points at Salt Lake Community College, the No. 3 Golden Eagles (13-2) picked up their first victory in three tries this season against a ranked team, forcing the 10th-ranked Lady Thunderbirds (12-2) into 25 turnovers.

Liv Knapp added 10 points, three rebounds and four assists for CSI, which snapped Casper’s eight-game winning streak.

CSI plays Central Arizona College on Tuesday before finishing the three-day tournament with a Wednesday game against Dawson Community College of Montana.

CSI men move to No. 1 in JUCOWeekly Top 25

The CSI men’s basketball team, two days after beating then-No. 1 Salt Lake Community College on its homecourt, leapfrogged three teams to take over the top spot in the JUCOWeekly Top 25.

While the NJCAA is off for the holidays, according to CSI sports information director Karen Baumert, JUCOWeekly moved the Golden Eagles from No. 4 to No. 1. They’re one of only two 16-0 teams in the country, along with Chipola College of Florida.

CSI head coach Jeff Reinert shared a link to the JUCOWeekly rankings on Twitter: “Boom!! Great start to the holidays – time to recharge with family and friends,” he said.

Odessa College of Texas, which had been ranked higher than the Golden Eagles in both polls despite a one-point loss in Twin Falls in early November, dropped one spot to No. 2 in the JUCOWeekly Top 25. Chipola is third and Salt Lake CC slipped to No. 4.