 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
top story editor's pick
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 3 CSI throttles Dawson CC to finish 3-0 at Las Vegas tourney

  • 0
CSI logo with eagle

It’ll be happy holidays for the College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team.

The No. 3 Golden Eagles on Wednesday wrapped up their third win in three days at the Cannery Casino Tournament in North Las Vegas, 84-43 over Dawson Community College of Montana.

Jill Lungren led CSI (15-2) with a career-high 17 points against the Buccaneers, who lost for the eighth straight time after opening 7-0 this season.

Kennedy Eskelson added 14 points and five assists for the Golden Eagles, and Kaylee Headrick chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

CSI also beat No. 10 Casper (Wyoming) and Central Arizona College at the three-day tourney, the team's final games of the calendar year. The Golden Eagles return to action on Jan. 5 at home against Snow College of Utah.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News