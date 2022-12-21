No. 3 CSI throttles Dawson CC to finish 3-0 at Las Vegas tourney

It’ll be happy holidays for the College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team.

The No. 3 Golden Eagles on Wednesday wrapped up their third win in three days at the Cannery Casino Tournament in North Las Vegas, 84-43 over Dawson Community College of Montana.

Jill Lungren led CSI (15-2) with a career-high 17 points against the Buccaneers, who lost for the eighth straight time after opening 7-0 this season.

Kennedy Eskelson added 14 points and five assists for the Golden Eagles, and Kaylee Headrick chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

CSI also beat No. 10 Casper (Wyoming) and Central Arizona College at the three-day tourney, the team's final games of the calendar year. The Golden Eagles return to action on Jan. 5 at home against Snow College of Utah.