TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho hosted the 42nd annual Boxing Smoker, a fundraising event for the rodeo teams at CSI, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center on Saturday.
The event drew over 3,000 spectators and raised more than $40,000 for the rodeo squads, as CSI students, students from elsewhere and other locals competed in the boxing competition.
In the 15 bouts that took place, three CSI rodeo team members won their boxing battles. Sophomore Bronc Marriott won the opening fight of the night, sophomore Hazen Smith got a victory and so did junior Shaun Mentaberry.
Local winners included Bryce Trujillo of Twin Falls, Micki Hill of Filer, Cruz Huizar of Hansen, Jaime Ayala of Jerome, Sarah Rasmussen of Twin Falls and Miguel Cruz of Jerome.
Riley Simmons and Seth Green, both from the Laramie County Community College rodeo team, won their bouts, as did Logan Enfield of Boise. Davis Hart, Pete Bradshaw and Josh Durham, all of whom were not listed with an affiliated location or school, were also among the winners.
Awards were given for the best fight of the night, as well as best cowboy and cowgirl fighter and quickest knockout.
Smith, who defeated Chris Green, represented CSI as the winner of a battle that was named the best fight at the Boxing Smoker. Mentaberry was named the best cowboy fighter of the night and recorded the quickest knockout, while Hill was awarded as best cowgirl fighter.
