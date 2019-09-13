Football
Weiser 45, Gooding 42
WEISER — Two of the top teams in 3A fought down to the end of the game Friday before a winner could be decided.
Weiser led 45-29 in the fourth quarter before Gooding got back-to-back touchdown passes from quarterback Shane Jennings to draw the game within three points. The Senators got the ball back late and drove deep into Weiser territory, but a Jennings pass fell incomplete and they turned the ball over on downs with two seconds left.
Jennings finished the night with five touchdown passes and returned an interception for a touchdown on defense. Caleb Harris had three total touchdowns for Weiser, one of which was an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Wolverines moved to 3-0 on the year while third-ranked Gooding fell to 2-1.
Declo 15, Kimberly 14
DECLO — The Hornets ground out a close win over 3A Kimberly for its second consecutive victory. Quarterback Keegan Ramsey kept the ball on an option play and rushed for a touchdown with six minutes left to put Declo up by two scores before Kimberly scored again to cut the deficit.
“It was a hard-fought game, as the score would indicate, and there wasn’t a lot of yardage,” Declo coach Joshua Stewart said. “We just kind of gutted out a win.”
The Hornets are 2-1, and Kimberly dropped to 1-2.
Minico 49, Burley 9
BURLEY — The Spartans rolled behind Rylan Chandler’s five-touchdown performance. The senior rushed for touchdowns of 85, 45, seven and three yards and added a passing touchdown.
Ethan Gibbons scored from five yards out for the Bobcats’ lone touchdown.
Minico is 2-1 while Burley fell to 1-2.
Highland 39, Twin Falls 7
POCATELLO — Highland rolled past the Bruins, who fell to 1-2 on the season. Jarod Perry had a two-yard rushing touchdown for Twin Falls’ only score. Highland out-gained the Bruins 357 to 78.
Preston 26, Canyon Ridge 7
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge scored first, but the Indians came back with 26 unanswered points to come away with the win. Preston is 2-1 while the Riverhawks are now 0-3.
Jerome 47, Wood River 0
HAILEY — Jerome held the Wolverines to just one first down in the first half and moved to 2-1 on the year. Wood River fell to 0-3.
Malad 42, Wendell 18
MALAD CITY — Tristan Wert passed for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Joey Ward finished the night with seven catches for 134 yards and a score for Wendell. Garrett Eldredge added 67 yards rushing and a touchdown. Teegan Dunn had 11 tackles on defense, and Jakob French chipped in with four tackles and an interception.
Wendell is 0-3.
Garden Valley 44, Glenns Ferry 12
GARDEN VALLEY — The Pilots managed to rack up 309 rushing yards in the loss. Allan De Leon had 167 on 20 carries to lead the way. Tanner Martinez was 5-of-7 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown, and every pass went to Kody Henslee. Glenns Ferry is now 1-2 on the year.
Oakley 46, Enterprise (Oregon) 6
CAMBRIDGE — The top-ranked Hornets improved to 3-0 on the year with the win at a neutral site in at Tri Valley High School in Cambridge. Oakley forced five turnovers (three fumbles and two interceptions).
Hagerman 58, Castleford 26
CASTLEFORD — Hagerman picked up its first win of the year, thanks in part to a bevy of interceptions. Bryant Osborne had two of them, and the Pirates moved to 1-2. Castleford fell to 0-3.
Raft River 42, Clark-Watersprings 8
IDAHO FALLS — Raft River rolled to its second win of the year, and the Trojans are now 2-1.
Rockland 28, Shoshone 12
ROCKLAND — Shoshone dropped to 1-1 in varsity games this year and is now 2-1 overall.
American Falls 43, Filer 0
FILER —The Wildcats dropped to 0-3 on the season with the home loss.
Boys cross country
Tiger/Grizz Invitational: Twin Falls placed eighth as a team, and Payson Bingham was eighth overall with a time of 17:05.6. Ryker Holtzen of Canyon Ridge was 11th at 17:16.4, and Twin Falls’ Guillermo Fregoso placed 20th.
Girls cross country
Tiger/Grizz Invitational: Brinlee Garling placed ninth to lead Twin Falls’ fourth-place team finish. Summer Garling was 25th overall for the Bruins.
Volleyball
Parkland 3, College of Southern Idaho 1: Parkland won 25-27, 25-14, 25-20, 25-14. Alyssa Curtis led CSI with eight kills, and Kylie Baumert had 34 digs.
The Golden Eagles are now 8-7 on the year.
College of Southern Idaho 3, Central Wyoming 0: CSI picked up the sweep 25-22, 25-21, 25-10. Taylor Burnham had 15 kills and seven digs, Kylie Baumert added 16 digs, and Quinn Kellogg had 25 assists.
Signings
Jack Nelson, a senior at Lighthouse Christian High School, signed to earn an academic and athletic scholarship for shooting sports with Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
He will be shooting all shotgun disciplines with an emphasis on bunker trap.
