Women’s basketball
College of Southern Idaho 100, Minnesota State Community and Technical College 37
TWIN FALLS — Saturday’s dominant victory gave the Golden Eagles a perfect 2-0 record at the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational.
The tournament capper on Saturday night was never close. CSI outscored the Spartans 29-6 in the first quarter, led 53-15 at halftime and was up 85-26 going into the fourth. Overall, the Golden Eagles out-shot the Spartans 50 to 32 percent from the field on 30 more attempts.
CSI sophomore guard Nicole Heyn Suarez recorded an unconventional triple-double: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals. All three marks were game-highs.
Freshman guard Petra Farkas and sophomore guard Kaela McClure, a Jerome High School graduate, each scored 13 points, while freshman guard Alison Chanhthala had 14 points and sophomore guard Brooke Haney added 11.
The Golden Eagles (5-3) will remain at home next week for the Coca-Cola Invitational. They will host Williston State College on Friday night to begin the tournament.
Men’s basketball
Arizona Western College 82, College of Southern Idaho 75
YUMA, Ariz. — The Golden Eagles dropped their second game of the season to end the Arizona Western Tournament.
CSI was outscored 41-33 in the first half and shot 37 percent from the field overall (Arizona Western shot 41 percent).
Malik Porter led CSI with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and fellow sophomore Roberto Gittens added 14.
The Golden Eagles (7-2) will play Indian Hills Community College-Ottumwa on Friday night to begin the Indian Hills Tournament.
Girls basketball
Middleton 49, Twin Falls 41
MIDDLETON — The Bruins fell below .500 after Saturday’s loss.
Twin Falls led 19-10 after one quarter but trailed 27-25 going into halftime. The Bruins retook the lead going into the fourth quarter (36-35), but Middleton pulled ahead for good with a 14-5 final period.
Gracie Mumford (3-of-4 from the field) and Paige Beem (4-of-11) each scored 12 points for the Bruins (2-3), who will host Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.