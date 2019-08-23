Volleyball
The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team picked up a pair of wins-both of them sweeps-to start the 2019 season Friday at the Snow College Volleyball Invitational in Ephraim, Utah.
The first was a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over Eastern Arizona. Payton Spoja had a team-high 11 kills and added 10 digs. Kylie Baumert finished with 14 digs and two ace serves, Letarona Mose had 10 kills and Quinn Kellogg had 36 assists.
In game two, the Golden Eagles swept Western Wyoming Community College 25-15, 25-18, 25-17. Taylor Burnham had 15 kills on 28 attacks, and Payton Spoja added 10 kills and 18 digs. Kylie Baumert finished with 19 digs and four assists, and Quinn Kellogg had 29 assists and nine digs.
CSI will play two more matches Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. They will take on Yavapai College and Otero Junior College.
