Local roundup: CSI's Zielinski earns player of the week honor

College softball

Nikki Zielinski of the College of Southern Idaho earned NJCAA national player of the week honors for her play last week.

The shortstop led the Golden Eagles to a sweep of the College of Southern Nevada, batting .667 with a double, a triple, 12 RBIs and two stolen bases.

The sophomore from Sedona, Arizona, also earned player of the week honors in the Scenic West Athletic Conference. Her teammate, Mailee Jensen, was named pitcher of the week in the conference as well, earning two wins with an ERA of 2.80. She gave up four runs in 10 innings with two strikeouts. 

CSI is 9-5 on the year and will hit the road for a four-game series with Salt Lake Community College beginning on Friday.

