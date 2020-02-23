Local roundup: CSI baseball rolls past Calgary

College baseball
Sunday
CSI 12, Calgary 0: The Golden Eagles won in five innings thanks in part to a six-run second inning. Calgary managed just one hit, and Tyler Curtis and Noah Hennings each homered for the Golden Eagles. Hennings went 3-for-3 with a double as well.
CSI improved to 8-5 on the season.
Saturday
CSI 12, Calgary 0: Kyler Murray allowed two hits in seven innings and struck out six on the mound for CSI. Colton Kent went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, and Jackson Kohler and Tyler Curtis each had two hits.
CSI 13, Calgary 3: Jackson Kohler and Tyler Curtis each had three-hit games for the Golden Eagles. Curtis had two doubles and three RBIs, and Kohler scored three times.