Life after Heidi: Jim Cartisser trudges through days as single parent, CSI volleyball coach
Jim Cartisser doesn’t sleep much these days. As soon as he wakes up, there’s something on his mind. Money, family, his team, all of the day-to-day issues that have become harder to handle in the past year.
“Am I doing it right? Am I doing enough? Am I being a good enough single parent?” he said. “That single parent thing is something I never fathomed having to do.”
Jim wasn’t a single parent a year ago. He was preparing for the NJCAA Division I volleyball tournament as the assistant coach at the College of Southern Idaho under his wife, Heidi Cartisser.
The Golden Eagles lost to Miami Dade College in the national title match on Saturday, Nov. 18. On Dec. 19, Heidi died in her sleep at the Cartisser home in Jerome. She was 44.
The news shocked people around the country, especially those in the volleyball community. Few had any clue what caused her death. For a while, the Cartisser family was equally confused.
Jim, 52, was suddenly tasked with twice as much responsibility. He has to care for five children mostly on his own, and he replaced Heidi as CSI’s head volleyball coach. While working diligently to keep his children happy and healthy, he led the Golden Eagles to a top-five ranking in the NJCAA Division I poll, a Region 18 title and another NJCAA tournament berth.
But every day for Jim is a sleep deprived grind. He is still coping with the death of his wife, and the 11 months since have only gotten more difficult.
Power couple
A couple of volleyball lifers, it only made sense that Jim and Heidi started dating on a volleyball recruiting trip.
It was the winter of 1998. Jim was the head volleyball coach at Edmonds Community College (just north of Seattle, and Heidi served the same role at Treasure Valley CC in Ontario, Ore. They were in Las Vegas, and everything clicked into place.
Jim and Heidi had met before at previous volleyball events, when they were both in relationships. Jim was single during the Las Vegas trip. Heidi had just gotten in a big fight with her then-boyfriend, Jim said, and she was ready to move on.
One night, they were planning to meet with several mutual friends, but only Jim, Heidi, one of Jim’s friends and one of Heidi’s friends showed up. The four hung out for a while, but eventually, Jim and Heidi were alone.
“If fate is a thing, it probably intervened at that point,” Jim said.
Jim isn’t sure he’d call it a date, but it felt like one. He and Heidi walked up and down the Las Vegas Strip all night, chatting and people-watching.
The two fell for each other "pretty hard, pretty fast,” Jim said. That July, about six months after the Las Vegas trip, they got married.
At that time, Jim was ready to abandon the bachelor life in Seattle and focus on something other than volleyball. Not that he ditched volleyball, of course. He joined Heidi’s staff as an assistant coach at Treasure Valley CC.
In 2000, the Cartissers moved to Chicago to take over the Chicago State University volleyball program. They stayed there until 2004, when they moved to Twin Falls. Jim took an assistant coaching job at CSI under Ben Stroud in 2005, and he started the Club Canyon Volleyball program in 2006. Heidi took over for Stroud that year, too.
As these changes were happening, Jim and Heidi were also raising their five children: Cody, now 19, Canyon, 17, Cason, 15, Cailey, 14, and Carli, 10.
Around 2006, Jim pursued a career in real estate, and he currently has a job in that profession in addition to his coaching duties. In 2011, he became an assistant coach under Heidi at CSI and stayed in that role until this season.
Jim and Heidi were competitors in the hate to lose sense, but they showed their intensity in different ways. Jim considers himself a good talent evaluator who prefers to stay in the background. He was more likely to yell at a player than Heidi. He brings a technical, impersonal approach to practices and matches.
“Especially in my younger years, it was all about volleyball,” he said. “‘What’s going on in your personal life I really don’t care about. Don’t bring it to the court.’ I just wasn’t good with coaching in that well-rounded sense.”
Heidi, he said, was much more well-rounded. Jim and women who played for Heidi raved about her ability to connect with players off the court. She would ask how they were feeling, how their classes were going, etc. Though she was intense, her players said, she was also calmer than Jim.
"He's a guy," CSI sophomore Sacha Legros said with a laugh. "He's not the most patient. We know that we need to work hard every day. It was the same with Heidi, but in a different way."
Jim and Heidi’s combination of skills were especially potent in recruiting. Jim would spot the talent, and Heidi would be the “closer” when the recruits got to campus, he said.
“The two of them together made up a really incredible head coach,” said CSI head coach Joel Bate.
The Cartissers occasionally considered other jobs at levels above junior college, particularly at schools in warmer climates. They almost took jobs at the University of Hawaii at Hilo (a Division II school), Jim said, and they looked at the University of Miami. The Cartissers have won three NJCAA championships at CSI, and they turned around a struggling Chicago State program, which plays in NCAA Division I — a level where only male coaches have won national titles.
The Hilo job wouldn’t have worked financially, Jim said, and the Cartissers weren’t about to move far away from family (Heidi was born and raised in Boise) for anything. The fit needed to be perfect.
But Jim has wondered what might have happened if Heidi took a job at a larger school, especially one at the NCAA Division I level.
“If we could’ve gotten to a school that had resources,” Jim said, “she might very well have been the first female coach to win a national championship.”
'She didn't wake up'
On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, the Cartissers were in the Boise area for a family reunion. Before heading home to Jerome, they stopped at a hospital in Meridian. Erin Mellinger, a close friend who played for and coached under Heidi, had just given birth to her third child.
The Cartissers got home late and put their children in bed around midnight. Around 1 a.m., Heidi got out of bed and turned on the TV in their bedroom, unable to sleep. She was having an episode, as Jim called it, which was common. In fact, she had experienced an episode on the drive home. The episodes were basically mini-heart attacks, but they weren’t fatal, according to the doctors they saw, Jim said.
Jim fell asleep about 30 minutes after Heidi turned on the TV. When he woke up, the TV was off and Heidi was in bed next to him.
That Tuesday was a school day. Typically, Jim would get up early, get his children ready for school, drop them off and get to his CSI office around 8 a.m. Heidi would sleep longer and arrive at CSI about 15 minutes before 10 a.m., when CSI volleyball practice began. Jim would leave around 3 p.m. to pick up the children, and Heidi would stay at CSI until 5.
Jim got out of bed and reached over the nightstand to grab his flashlight, which he used on mornings like this to get ready without waking Heidi. He got dressed and got his children ready. As he was heading out the door, his youngest daughter Carli told him she wasn’t feeling well and wanted to stay home. They argued for a few moments, but Jim succumbed.
Their oldest son, Cody, was home from Treasure Valley CC that day, but he was asleep downstairs, so Jim wanted to let Heidi know that Carli was staying home. Carli had followed Jim to his room, and his other children weren’t far behind.
Jim could tell something was wrong as soon as he touched Heidi’s hand. Before doing anything else, he turned to his children and said, “Guys, you’re gonna have to leave for a minute.” He wasn’t sure exactly what was wrong at first, but he feared the worst. Her arm was cold and stiff. He could see the postmortem lividity in her face. She was gone.
Jim was a lifeguard for five years and trained to be a firefighter before getting into volleyball, and he believes that experience has helped him handle stressful situations such as the one on the morning of Dec. 19.
“I’ve always had this ability in moments of stress to just be kinda calm,” he said. “Later, when I look back on it, is when I have issues.”
Jim called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I think my wife’s passed away.” An ambulance wasn’t necessary, he told them in a calm tone. He knew what would later be confirmed: Heidi had died in her sleep. Doctors told him it had happened around 3 a.m.
“Whatever happened was instantaneous, or she didn’t wake up. Her eyes were closed,” Jim said. “If there’s any consolation, it’s that it was peaceful.”
Jim wasn’t emotional at that stage. He was in firefighter mode, and he was too determined to stay calm in front of his children. After calling 911, he gathered his four awake children and told them, “Your mom, she didn’t wake up.” None of them broke down right away, but the tears flowed in the following hours and days.
Jim told Cody a little later, thankful that Carli asked to stay home that morning.
“If Carli hadn’t asked to stay home, we would’ve left, and it would’ve been Cody that would’ve found (Heidi),” Jim said. “I’m just lucky it was me, not him.”
After medical personnel came and went from the Cartisser house, Jim called family, friends and coworkers. The news of Heidi's death traveled quickly and all over the globe. Other volleyball coaches, including Mellinger, recounted fond memories of their peer. Current and former players, most of whom were not in Twin Falls at the time, took to social media to express their disbelief and support to the Cartisser family.
Legros was in her native Belgium when she received a text from her booster mother, wondering if she had heard about Heidi. Confused, Legros opened Snapchat and asked her teammates what had happened. They told her Heidi had died.
"I was like, 'That's not happening,'" Legros said. "It took me two weeks after I came back (to Twin Falls), in January, to really understand what happened. It just didn't seem real."
Heidi's illness
Jim has experienced many fork-in-the-road situations like the one on Dec. 19, when Carli asked to stay home and prevented Cody from finding Heidi. One of those situations happened the night of Dec. 18, and it’s one Jim can’t shake.
“Why was she in the hospital on the night that she died?” he said. “Why didn’t we just stay? We were already in the hospital. It wasn’t like we had to get up out of bed and go. We went from a family Christmas party to visit a friend in the hospital. She was in the hospital the night that she died.”
It’s not just the cruel irony of the situation that hits Jim. He legitimately wonders why none of the many doctors Heidi saw expressed more urgency, why they didn’t warn the Cartissers of the worst-case scenario.
Heidi’s “episodes” were the result of coronary artery vasospasm, Jim said. The Mayo Clinic describes CAS as “a temporary tightening (constriction) of the muscles in the wall of one of the arteries that sends blood to your heart. A spasm can decrease or completely block blood flow to part of the heart.” These spasms, according to the Mayo Clinic, “often occur at rest, typically between midnight and early morning.”
Heidi’s first vasospasm first occurred during the 2016 Christmas break, Jim said. The Cartissers and the doctors initially thought she was having a heart attack, which a vasospasm resembles when it’s happening. Once the doctors determined what Heidi was experiencing, she was diagnosed, and the Cartissers visited doctors — four to five overall, Jim said — in Boise and Utah to try to figure out how to handle her illness.
The doctors gave some treatment options and advice, including that moving to a warmer climate might help, but their knowledge of CAS was limited. A clinic in San Diego had more experience with CAS than the doctors in this region, Jim said, and Heidi was scheduled to visit the clinic around Christmas-time last year.
Not one doctor said the illness could be terminal, Jim said.
After Heidi died, Jim tried to figure out exactly what happened. Through his research, he discovered that a very small percentage of people with CAS can die from it. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “the incidence of cardiac death among patients with CAS ranges from 0 to 10%, depending on the duration of follow-up.”
Jim consulted multiple lawyers, hoping he could get the small satisfaction of hearing Heidi’s doctors say they were wrong. But pursuing legal action would be “like a shell game,” Jim said. Heidi saw so many doctors, it was unlikely that any of them would take responsibility, the lawyers told Jim. A legal battle would be long, expensive and probably end unsuccessfully.
The experience has shaken Jim’s confidence in modern medicine, but he doesn’t blame any of the individual doctors for Heidi’s death. He believes they simply didn’t know enough about a fairly rare illness, so there was only so much they could do. The doctors, after all, recommended she visit the San Diego clinic. Timing, as Jim has learned all to well, is everything.
By the time Jim had finished his research and consulted lawyers, he was left asking why. And he kept returning to the night of Dec. 18, when he and Heidi visited Mellinger. They were in a hospital the night that Heidi died.
Bad news revisits the Cartissers
In June, after school was out, Jim and his children took a trip to Hawaii. It was the first time since Heidi’s death that Jim had time to chill, where the day-to-day grind of life as a single parent and head college volleyball coach was put on pause.
“That was my five days of bliss to spend time with my kids and take them to some place I love,” Jim said.
When the Cartissers returned home, Jim’s second-oldest son, Canyon, began to feel ill — a sunburn got infected. Jim took him to the hospital, and in the span of 2 1/2 hours, Canyon’s temperature rose from 100 to 104, Jim said.
An ambulance transported Canyon to a Boise hospital. Doctors there discovered that Canyon's white blood cell count was lower than someone with AIDS, Jim said, and his platelet count was in the hemophilia range.
More than a month later, doctors diagnosed Canyon with autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS). Within the ALPS, Jim said, Canyon had a blood disorder called Evans syndrome. Jim calls the illness “a self-induced for of leukemia.” It tends to cluster in families.
“A lot of the things that they’re talking about that it can manifest into are things that Heidi had,” Jim said.
Last month, Canyon started chemotherapy. Jim is hopeful, but he said Canyon’s outlook is uncertain.
“I don’t dwell on it because there’s really nothing I can do about it,” Jim said. “You do what you’ve gotta to do to keep your family running, do what you’ve gotta do to keep your job running, do what you’ve gotta do to keep yourself running. There’s no good part about this.”
On the Fourth of July, about a month after the Cartissers returned home from vacation, Cody drove to a friend’s house in Burley. Around 5 a.m., Jim received a phone call from Cody. He had been in a car accident, he told his father. Jim raced out to the site of the accident, on Interstate 84 west of the Burley exchange.
Jim arrived and saw multiple cars, including Cody's Jeep, strewn across the highway. One of the people involved in the accident was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where he died. Cody was okay but suffered a broken hand, so Jim drove him to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Jim repeatedly asked Cody what happened, but Cody didn’t provide a clear answer. Cody didn’t know exactly what happened, either.
A police officer was at the hospital when Jim and Cody arrived, and he drew some of Cody’s blood because there was a fatality in the crash. They sat in the hospital for hours, unsure what was going on. Jim was worried.
“I’m like, ‘Here’s my kid who’s got almost straight A’s, never been in trouble his whole life, and he’s gonna be going away for vehicular manslaughter,’” Jim said.
Jim later learned that Cody’s role in the crash was collateral damage. A westbound tractor-trailer had collided with an eastbound pickup truck, which was hauling a Cadillac Seville on a U-Haul trailer. The Seville came off the trailer and collided with Cody’s Jeep.
At the time, the Cartissers owned the Jeep and a Honda Civic. Cody usually drove the Civic, but it was parked in front of the Jeep the night of July 3, so he would have needed to move the Jeep in order to get the Civic out of the driveway. He asked Jim if he could just drive the Jeep, and Jim gave permission.
The Jeep is snub-nosed and large enough to withstand a crash like the one with the Seville on July 4. If the Seville had collided with the Civic, Jim believes it would have ridden up the front of the car's hood and taken the top off, likely taking Cody’s life with it.
“I think about that often,” Jim said. “Just goes to prove things can always be worse.”
'Just trying to do the best I can'
The CSI volleyball team rallied behind Jim all season. The Golden Eagles would have been a national title contender regardless of the circumstances, but Heidi's death provided extra motivation, players said.
And Jim has adapted well to his bigger role.
"He's more patient," Legros said. "We are stronger than ever, and that's on him. We could just fall apart and give up, but he kept us together."
Bate has been impressed with Jim's improved ability to manage his players' day-to-day needs, deal with the emotional ups and downs of the season, sort out road trip logistics and more.
"He truly has become a head coach," Bate said. "After dealing with (Heidi's death) and getting through the other end, he’s pretty tough. He’s pretty resilient, and so are his kids. She raised them to be that way."
But Jim hasn't been the same since last December. Bate and the volleyball players can see that, even though they only can only guess what's going through his mind.
Jim doesn’t consider himself a spiritual person. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after marrying Heidi, but he didn’t grow up religious, and he isn’t devout now. Canyon and Cody don’t got to church anymore, and Jim and Heidi never pressured any of their children to serve missions.
The Church was very supportive in the aftermath of Heidi's death, Jim said, and he continues to follow the religion. But faith hasn’t helped him much with the day-to-day grind of single parent life.
“There are times when it’s given me comfort, but for the most part, being alone is being alone,” he said. "Whether you feel like that person is there or not, they’re not, in the physical sense. I can’t turn to her and say, ‘OK, it’s your turn to do the dishes,’ when I’ve got three days worth of dishes in the sink that I’ve gotta get done.”
Jim has received help from Heidi’s family, but most days, he is one parent doing the work of two. He has to wash all of the dishes, do all of the cooking, shuttle his children from place to place and make every decision, big and small.
His daughter recently asked if she could get her ear pierced. He shrugged and said, "Okay, whatever, that's fine," wondering what Heidi's answer would have been. He doesn’t let his children get anything they want, but he’s been lenient in the last 11 months. He wants to make them happy. They deserve those little moments of happiness, he believes.
Is Jim being a good single parent? He’s still figuring that out.
“It might not seem like much, but having to make all of those decisions without having anybody to bounce them off of, it’s hard,” he said. “But I’ve got eight more years of it, so I’ve just gotta get used to it. I’ve gotta put on my big boy pants and do what I think’s best.”
When the volleyball team was having problems in previous years, he and Heidi would have long, intense conversations all night that would often yield solutions. He misses those opportunities to talk out team issues. He misses having adult conversations at home, in general.
“I think about her a lot. I think a lot about, just, ‘Why?’” he said. “You can’t blame a higher power for it. I kinda look at it like, it is what it is, it’s the situation that I’m in, and I have to deal with it, but I’ve gotta deal with it in a way that if she was here, she’d be okay with.
“Whether she’s up there looking down with a thumbs up or a thumbs down, I don’t know. I’m just trying to do the best I can with what I’ve got.”
Nights are hard for Jim. He does so much during the day that he always has something to occupy his mind. But when the sun goes down and the children are in bed, Jim has lots of time to think.
He thinks about Heidi, his parenting ability, his coaching performance, the many close calls and what ifs. What would have happened if Cody drove the Civic instead of the Jeep on July 4? Is Canyon going to be okay? Why was Heidi in the hospital the night that she died?
Jim doesn’t sleep much these days.
