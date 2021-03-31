Kelson Smith joins brother on CSI Cross Country

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Cross Country and Distance Track Program will have another Smith running for the Golden Eagles from Soda Springs High School. Kelson Smith with join his brother Cade Smith next fall for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Kelson has been very successful academically and athletically throughout high school,” said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. “I expect that to stay the same for him at CSI. He is very motivated and determined to be successful and it will be especially cool that he gets to run for a year with his older broth, Cade! Kelson will come in and have a big impact on our team. I can’t wait to see what he can do during his time at CSI.”

Smith placed seventh as a senior at the Idaho State Cross Country Championships. His junior year, he took 12th. Both years he helped Soda Springs to a second-place team finish.

“I am super excited to have the opportunity to continue my running career at CSI,” Smith said. “I’m also super excited to be able to run for a year with my older brother and I can’t wait to see what I can do with the coaching abilities of Coach Anderson.”

CSI Men’s Cross Country is coming off a second-place finish at the NJCAA Division I National Cross Country Championships.

