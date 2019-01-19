TWIN FALLS — Having lost two of its opening three Scenic West Athletic Conference games of the season, the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team had an opportunity to change course a bit when taking on Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday.
If the opening stages of the game were any indication, the Golden Eagles were ready to do just that.
Right away, CSI put its foot on the gas and never really took it off on its way to a comfortable 109-81 dismantling of the Spartans.
“The guys came out with good energy from the get-go,” CSI head coach Jared Phay said. “We guarded good, our energy was good. Hopefully we learned a lot from last Saturday and hopefully we don’t forget that.
Right from the tip-off, sophomore Khalid Thomas opened the game with a 3-pointer. On each of the following two offensive possessions, sophomore Roberto Gittens knocked down a triple.
Following four straight points from freshman Coreyoun Rushin, the Golden Eagles (17-5, 2-2) led the Spartans, 13-0, in less than three minutes of play.
“We never let them feel like they were in the game,” Phay said. “We came out and kinda punched them in the mouth. That’s what we wanted to do.”
Taking that energy from the early parts of the game and carrying it throughout the first half, CSI went into the break with a 51-33 advantage. By that time, Gittens already had 18 points, as he and Thomas had combined to make six 3-pointers.
After the break, They proceeded to combine for five more, as the entire team was shooting lights out from all over the floor. The Golden Eagles finished with a 42.4 percent clip from behind the arc and shot 51.3 percent from the field.
“We shot really well,” Phay said. “We knew they’d probably zone us and give some good looks. We were able to hit some good shots. The guys did a really good job of moving the ball. They were really unselfish and it led to clean looks.”
On the off chance the shots weren’t falling from long range, the Golden Eagles looked to freshman Brayden Parker down low, and he was, much like the shooters, ready from the jump.
Early on, Parker slammed a ferocious dunk, and it seemed to light a fire in him, as he continued to bang around in the paint and do the dirty work for CSI, finishing with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, along with one block, too.
“He’s a high-energy guy for us,” Phay said. “He’s such a team guy. The guys love him and they rally around him.”
Gittens’ hot hand never really cooled off, as the sophomore led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field. Rushin shot an efficient 8-of-9 from the field to pour in 23 points, while also pulling down seven rebounds, dishing four assists and blocking two shots. Thomas added 16 points, thanks to his five triples and a free throw.
The Golden Eagles ended up out-dueling Colorado Northwestern on the glass, grabbing 54 rebounds to the Spartans’ 42. The visitors added some points at the end of the contest, long after CSI was comfortably ahead, but the Golden Eagles led by as much as 40 points with less than five minutes remaining.
The display will instill some more confidence in the team as they move to an even .500 in SWAC play, ahead of a contest against Snow College on Thursday.
Despite the impressive individual and collective performances put in by the Golden Eagles on Saturday against Colorado Northwestern, none of the attention will stay on the result for long, as they’re ready to move on to the next test.
“We’re just kind of in ‘one game at a time’ mode,” Phay said. “We took care of business tonight.”
