Golden Eagles add two athletes to programs

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Madit to our 2020-21 roster," CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert said. "Madit is a high level athlete with a great feel for the game. He is versatile on both ends of the floor, with the ability to play and defend multiple positions. While our staff feels that Madit will make an immediate and significant impact on this team, we also feel that he has an incredibly high upside and has only begun to scratch the surface of what he's capable of as a player. In addition to his basketball abilities, Madit is a young man of extremely high character that will be a valuable addition to the CSI campus community."