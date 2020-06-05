Golden Eagles add athletes to programs

"Amoro is a versatile combo guard who impacts the game on both ends of the floor," said CSI head coach Jeff Reinert. "He shoots the ball well from three, and is also able to use his strong frame to get to the rim and finish. As a bigger guard, he will be able to rebound and defend, which are areas we want to improve from last year. Lado enjoyed a storied high school career at Vallivue in Caldwell, Idaho. It's important for us to sign the best players in the state of Idaho, and we feel we did that with this signing. The CSI community will love Amoro Lado, both on and off the court."