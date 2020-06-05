Golden Eagles add athletes to programs

TWIN FALLS — Former Vallivue High School star basketball player and the 2019 4A State Player of the Year Amoro Lado will be donning the gold and black for the Golden Eagle mMen's basketball program this fall.
Lado, who played at Chipola College last year, will transfer to CSI for his sophomore season.
"Amoro is a versatile combo guard who impacts the game on both ends of the floor," said CSI head coach Jeff Reinert. "He shoots the ball well from three, and is also able to use his strong frame to get to the rim and finish. As a bigger guard, he will be able to rebound and defend, which are areas we want to improve from last year. Lado enjoyed a storied high school career at Vallivue in Caldwell, Idaho. It's important for us to sign the best players in the state of Idaho, and we feel we did that with this signing. The CSI community will love Amoro Lado, both on and off the court."
The 6-foot-2-inch guard, who led Vallivue High School to the state tournament three of his four years, was a back-to-back Idaho Press Tribune Player of the Year (2018 and 2019). His senior season at Vallivue, Lado averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He shot an impressive 40 percent from long range. In 2019, his 24.8 points per game were the highest points per game average in the state of Idaho at the 4A or 5A classifications since 1997. This past season, that record was broke by Wood River's Johnny Radford.
The College of Southern Idaho Softball Program adds a versatile player to their roster for the 2021 season in Brynne Tolley.
Tolley, who played her high school ball for Mountain Ridge High School, competes in the summer for Utah Fastpitch Club.
"Brynne is a quality person and player," said CSI head coach Nick Baumert. "She has played softball at a high level and will be able to step in and help us compete. We are excited to have Brynne join the Golden Eagle family."
She has primarily been a middle infielder but also has playing experience in the outfield, which will give Baumert options.
Prior to playing for UFC, Tolley played for Utah Evolution, winning the 2016 USSSA State Tournament. In 2017, Tolley played with Salt Lake Vision, winning the USA State Tournament and competing at USA Nationals in Chattanooga, Tennesse. Last summer, with UFC, she was able to compete at the Valley Invite, Colorado Fireworks Tournament and PGF Nationals.
The College of Southern Idaho Women's Cross Country and Distance Track Program added Roy High School's Callie Morgan to the roster for the 2020-21 season.
"I am so excited to have Callie coming to CSI," said CSI head coach Lindsey Anderson. "She is going to be an incredible addition to our team and I can't wait to work with her."
A USATF Cross Country All-American as a junior, Morgan was a three-year varsity letter winner in track and cross country.
She qualified for state in the 800 meters as a sophomore and took seventh at the BYU Indoor Invitational and fifth at the Utah Distance Challenge in the 800 as a senior.
"I am so excited to be a part of the team and so grateful for this opportunity," Morgan said. "Time to get to work!"
