Golden Eagle wins third straight match with victory over CSN

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team defeated the College of Southern Nevada 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 Saturday to win its third straight Scenic West Athletic Conference match.

The Golden Eagles were led by Savannah Taosoga's 17 kills, eight digs and three blocks. Middles Pia Selke and Kait White combined for 22 kills. White added five blocks.

The defense of Miyu Tsurumaki, Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai and Kerra Trimble were solid all night. Tsurumaki and Kalulu-Sugai had 18 digs, while Trimble added 17. Running the offense Sophia Casarez had 35 assists, five digs and three blocks. Kennedy Peery also had 12 assists.

CSI, now 12-8 overall and 3-2 in league play, travels to Salt Lake CC next Wednesday.

