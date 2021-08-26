Golden Eagle Volleyball kicks off season

TWIN FALLS — The 12-time NJCAA National Championship College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team began its quest for its 13th national championship Thursday in Riverton, Wyo.
The Golden Eagles return nine players from the 2020 roster and have added 11 new faces.
Included in the returners are Region 18 second-team honorees Miyu Tsurumaki and Savannah Taosoga. Tsurumaki, the CSI libero, averaged 4.23 digs per set as a freshman. Taosoga led the outside attack with a .236 hitting percentage. She also averaged a team-high 2.97 kills per set. Other notable returners include the Golden Eagles' top blocker Didar Ozcan. The middle averaged close to one block per set. Both Pia Selke and Gabby Polynice also were big contributors at the middle blocker position. Selke started in 16 of the 22 matches, averaging 1.41 kills and .70 blocks per set. She also led the Golden Eagles behind the service line with .29 aces per set. Polynice started in 17 matches for CSI, averaging 1.74 kills and .81 blocks per set.
In addition to Tsurumaki, the Golden Eagles return two other key defensive players in Kerra Trimble and Kelbie Standley. Trimble averaged 3.17 digs per set and Standley averaged 2.21 per set.
Newcomers that are expected to make an immediate impact include pin hitters Heavenly Campbell, Yale Spoja, Mackenna Thayne and Emma Jensen. In the middle, Kait White will be in the mix for a starting role as well.
With no returning setters, the position is up for grabs. Competing for that spot will be Kennedy Peery, Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai and Sophia Casarez.
The Golden Eagles open their home season Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Western Wyoming before heading back on the road. CSI will host the Starr Corporation Invitational Sept. 10-11 and begin Scenic West Athletic Conference play Sept. 22 at home against Salt Lake CC.
The Region 18 Tournament is set for Nov. 5th and 6th in Rangely, Colo. with the NJCAA National Tournament scheduled for Nov. 18th-20th in Hutchinson, Kan. For a full schedule go to: https://athletics.csi.edu/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule.