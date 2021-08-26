Golden Eagle Volleyball kicks off season

Included in the returners are Region 18 second-team honorees Miyu Tsurumaki and Savannah Taosoga. Tsurumaki, the CSI libero, averaged 4.23 digs per set as a freshman. Taosoga led the outside attack with a .236 hitting percentage. She also averaged a team-high 2.97 kills per set. Other notable returners include the Golden Eagles' top blocker Didar Ozcan. The middle averaged close to one block per set. Both Pia Selke and Gabby Polynice also were big contributors at the middle blocker position. Selke started in 16 of the 22 matches, averaging 1.41 kills and .70 blocks per set. She also led the Golden Eagles behind the service line with .29 aces per set. Polynice started in 17 matches for CSI, averaging 1.74 kills and .81 blocks per set.