Golden Eagle men, women crack triple digits in easy Scenic West wins over CCC

The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams had it easy Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles continued a three-game homestand with a Scenic West Athletic Conference sweep against last-place Community Christian College of California on Idaho Central Court, winning 102-41 in the women’s game and 118-44 in the men’s game.

Sam Phipps set career highs with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 2 CSI men, who broke the 100-point mark for the ninth time this season while stretching their season-opening winning streak to 22 games — including 10-0 in conference.

KJ Oduor added 14 points, also a career best, and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Former Minico High standout Kasen Carpenter had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Saints (0-16 overall, 0-7 SWAC) managed just 11 points in the first half.

In the women’s game, Alyssa Christensen scored 15 points and Kaylee Headrick snared 12 rebounds for No. 7 CSI (20-2, 9-1), which led 61-19 at halftime against CCC (0-16, 0-8). Kennedy Eskelson and Kail Haizlip each chipped in 10 points for the Golden Eagles.

CSI hosts Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday (women, 1 p.m.; men, 3 p.m.) before heading to Utah next week for games against Salt Lake Community College and Snow College.

Cross country: Babcock signs to run at Idaho State

Natalya Babcock, who led the Golden Eagles to a pair of NJCAA Division I national championships in cross country, has signed to continue her collegiate career at Idaho State University following a mission trip to Brazil.

A two-time All-American, Babcock finished fifth at nationals last fall following a seventh-place showing as a freshman. She also starred for the CSI track & field team, earning three more All-American awards.

Babcock graduated from CSI in December with a 4.0 grade-point average.

Indoor track & field: CSI qualifies 3 for nationals

CSI qualified three individuals and one relay team for the national championships last weekend at its season-opening indoor track & field meet in Utah.

Shane Gard (men’s mile), Elizabeth Phillips (women’s mile) and Lydia Felix (women’s 3,000 meters) qualified for nationals, along with the Golden Eagles’ women’s distance relay team comprised of Phillips, Felix, Audrey Camp and Jaresa Jackson.

The BYU Cougar Collegiate Indoor Invitational also included competitors from BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Utah Valley, Idaho State and Salt Lake Community College.