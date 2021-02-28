Golden Eagle Men beat Snow at home.

TWIN FALLS — The 12th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team held on for the 80-76 win Saturday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference tilt.

With the win, CSI moves into sole possession of first place because #11 Salt Lake lost to USU Eastern on Saturday.

Even though Snow got off 17 more shots than the Golden Eagles, CSI shot 52 percent from the field compared to 40 percent for Snow which was a big key to the win.

Amoro Lado led the Golden Eagles with 21 points. Stevie Smith and Deng Dut each added 17. Smith also had eight rebounds and Dut had five assists and six rebounds. CSI's leading rebounder was Tsotne Tsartsidze with 10. He also had seven points. Daylen Williams also was solid on the boards with seven.

CSI, now 12-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play, travel to Southern Nevada Thursday before hosting USU Eastern next Saturday.

