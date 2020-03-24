Glanbia donates $12,000 for CSI backstop

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will be getting an upgrade to its baseball field thanks to Glanbia Nutritionals.

Glanbia is donating $12,000 to the college to add padding to the brick backstop at Skip Walker Field, where the Golden Eagles play their home baseball games.

“When the CSI staff brought their safety concern regarding their backstop to our attention, we were happy to support them,” George Chappell, vice president of dairy operations at Glanbia said in a news release. “Providing a safe environment aligns nicely with our own core values.”

Skip Walker Field, which also hosts the Twin Falls Cowboys American Legion games in the summer and camps and clinics throughout the year, won’t see much action in the near future. The National Junior College Athletic Association canceled all of its athletics for the spring season, and Idaho’s high school sports are suspended through at least April 5.

“It gives me peace of mind knowing that we are able to make our field much safer for the players I get to coach,” CSI baseball coach Boomer Walker said in the news release. “It also helps update and modernize our field as well. I speak for our whole team that we are really grateful.”

