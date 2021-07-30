Freshman infielder named to NJCAA Baseball All American list

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Baseball freshman Crew Robinson led the Golden Eagles at the plate with an incredible .396 batting average, earning NJCAA Division I second team All-American accolades.

The infielder who will play for the University of California San Diego this fall, hit a team high 14 home runs and 16 doubles. He led the Golden Eagles with 63 RBI and a 50 runs scored.

Robinson also earned Region 18 First Team honors and was named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week twice. He also got it done in the classroom, making the NJCAA All-Academic First Team with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

